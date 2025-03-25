ReposiTrak Adds 40 New Food and Beverage Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 40 new food and beverage suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the traceability requirements of their customers and of the FDA.

Among the 40 new suppliers are many with a rich history. One is a leading producer of organic dairy products that has provided sustainable, high-quality milk for decades. Another, known for its expertise in chocolate making, has delighted consumers with premium confections since the mid-1800s. The third has grown into the largest private-label tea producer in the U.S., offering a distinctive portfolio of branded teas enjoyed by a wide range of consumers.

“By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, suppliers can not only send traceability data to any customer but also ensure that the data is accurate, complete, and formatted to meet both FDA traceability requirements and any retailer-specific needs,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our system helps identify and resolve data errors, creating a clean, reliable file that simplifies traceability.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.