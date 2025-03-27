-

Vanta and the U.S. Space Force Launches the Quantum Esports Series, Empowering the Next Generation of Pro Gamers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Space Force is proud to announce the launch of the Quantum Esports Series, a groundbreaking esports league designed to cultivate and showcase the next generation of aspiring professional gamers. Powered by the U.S. Space Force and operated in partnership with Vanta, this 11-week tournament series will feature intense competition in VALORANT and Rocket League, with $20,000 in prize money and thousands of dollars in swag up for grabs.

Vanta and the U.S. Space Force team up to help grow the American amateur esports scene.

Share

The Quantum Esports Series is committed to fostering rising talent.

To ensure a platform for emerging stars, players who have reached the top 32 in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) or Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) within the last 12 months are ineligible to compete. Each split will feature 16 teams per game, and every participating team will receive free expert coaching from Vanta, providing invaluable development opportunities. The goal is to elevate teams on the cusp of professional play and give them a real chance to break into the pro scene.

"The U.S. Space Force recognizes the strong connection between the skills required for competitive gaming and the critical thinking abilities essential to our mission," said Mr. Barry Dickey, Director of Strategic Marketing, Air Force Accessions Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. "Just as esports demands strategic thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork, so does defending our nation in the space domain. The Quantum Esports Series is a unique way to connect with talented individuals who possess these valuable skills, and we're excited to support their growth."

“Esports goes beyond competition; it serves as a proving ground for leadership, strategic thinking, communication, and resilience. Through the Quantum Esports Series, we are excited to help players hone these skills. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Space Force on this initiative, which represents an exciting opportunity to nurture and elevate the next generation of top-tier talent and advance the future of competitive gaming," said Jimmy Roche, Chief Commercial Officer at Vanta.

The Quantum Esports Series aligns perfectly with the U.S. Space Force's focus on attracting top talent in critical fields like engineering, IT, and cybersecurity. The cognitive skills honed through competitive gaming translate directly to the problem-solving and strategic thinking required to train the Guardians of tomorrow.

Register Today!

About the U.S. Space Force:

The mission of the United States Space Force is to secure our nation’s interests in, from, and to space. The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of military service that’s responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations to protect U.S. and allied interests around the world. Access to, and freedom to operate in space, underpins United States’ national security and economic prosperity. The Space Force accesses over 800 enlisted positions and 100 officer positions per year in five core specialties: Space Operations, Cyber, Intelligence, Acquisitions and Engineering.

About Vanta:

Vanta connects brands with the next generation of talent through esports. Our platform offers expert coaching, mentorship, and organized competitive gaming to build leadership, teamwork, and essential life skills. We provide scalable solutions for schools, youth organizations, corporations, and government programs, unifying competitive gaming, education, and workforce development.

Contacts

Paul Todkill
Director of Marketing, Vanta
paul@vanta.gg

Industry:

Vanta

Release Summary
This release announces the creation of the Quantum Esports Series Powered by the U.S. Space Force, a brand new American esports league.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#QuantumEsportsSeries

Contacts

Paul Todkill
Director of Marketing, Vanta
paul@vanta.gg

Social Media Profiles
QES Instagram
Vanta X Account
QES X Account
More News From Vanta

Vanta Sets the Stage for the Upcoming Fall Season With Over 20 New Exciting Game Titles in Its National Esports League, the Most of Any League Organizer.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, a leading esports organization, is proud to announce a game-changing expansion of its highly anticipated Vanta National Esports League. Schools, organizations, and gamers across the nation can now compete in up to 30 game titles, an amount 3-4 times higher than most other organizations. The Vanta National Esports League, a free-to-compete league, is taking competitive gaming to unparalleled heights, enabling schools and gamers to compete and showcase their skills...

Partnership Between Vanta, East Metro STEAM, and Intel Fosters Accessible and Inclusive Esports Community for East County High Schools and Middle Schools

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, East Metro Steam, and Intel partner to create engaging esports initiative for middle and high school students in East Multnomah County....

Texas Esports League Finals to Be Hosted by Vanta This Weekend

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This weekend, youth esports organization Vanta is hosting the middle school and high school Texas Esports League finals at the Esposure arena in Duncanville, TX. On December 17 and 18, the state’s top esports talent will be taking the stage in Duncanville to compete for the state title. Competition will be hosted in Apex Legends, Rocket League, Valorant, League of Legends, Fortnite, Chess, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This event will be the first of its kind for the...
Back to Newsroom