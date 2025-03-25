FLO Group and NatureWorks Present KEYGEA: The Ingeo-Based Compostable Coffee Pod Set to Revolutionize the North American Market

FONTANELLATO, Italy & PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new era for sustainable coffee begins with KEYGEA, the innovative compostable single-serve pod born from the synergy between FLO Group, a leading European player in the vending and food packaging sector, and NatureWorks, the world’s largest producer of PLA-based biopolymers.

Designed to meet the growing demand for renewable solutions in the North American market, KEYGEA combines sustainability and outstanding performance, ensuring flawless coffee extraction without compromise on quality.

Made with Ingeo™ PLA, a biopolymer derived from renewable resources, KEYGEA is a sustainable innovation for the future of coffee and a true revolution in the pod industry. It’s certified industrially compostable by BPI and DIN CERTCO - allowing the ability to return coffee grounds to the earth as valuable natural nutrients. Compostable coffee pods are a concrete step toward more responsible consumption and a future with less waste.

FLO’s innovation team has developed a pod that optimizes water flow during extraction, delivering a premium sensory experience. Engineered with high-barrier properties, KEYGEA effectively protects against oxidation, preserving the coffee’s aroma and freshness for longer, ensuring a perfect cup every time.

Thanks to revolutionary thermoforming technology, KEYGEA stands out as one of the lightest pods on the market, only 2.6g, without compromising on strength and full compatibility with high-speed filling and sealing lines. A perfect balance between practicality and sustainability, meeting the needs of the most innovative coffee roasters.

“This pod marks a breakthrough for the coffee market, a new chapter in our journey of innovation,” says Erika Simonazzi, Marketing Director of FLO Group. “Thanks to our key partnership with NatureWorks, with KEYGEA we are entering the North American market with a revolutionary solution that combines sustainability and high performance. But our journey doesn’t stop here: the research behind this pod opens up new opportunities in single-serve packaging and reinforces our commitment to over 50 years of excellence in food packaging.”

"We're proud and grateful for the relationship we've built with FLO over the years," says Roger Tambay, Chief Growth Officer at NatureWorks. "Together, we have exchanged ideas and expertise to navigate the meticulous detail required for all components of an effective coffee pod. And the KEYGEA pod produces the best-tasting coffee but also happens to be cost-efficient for roasters."

Read more about how KEYGEA is manufactured and its after use here.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo™ biomaterials are valued for their unique functional properties and used in applications from coffee capsules and hygiene products to food packaging and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, GC, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world.

Ingeo and the Ingeo logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NatureWorks LLC in the USA and other countries.

Flo S.p.A.

Flo is a leading European manufacturer of innovative food packaging, with a strong focus on coffee capsules, tableware, industrial containers, and cups for vending distribution. Founded in 1973 by Antonio Simonazzi, the company has grown into a multinational group while maintaining the values of an Italian family business. Headquartered in Fontanellato (Parma - Italy), Flo operates five locations across Europe and is recognized for its expertise in designing high-performance packaging for the food, vending, and HoReCa industries.

With advanced thermoforming technology and a commitment to sustainability, Flo produces high-quality packaging using a wide range of materials, from traditional plastics to bioplastics and paper-based solutions. The company’s portfolio includes ISAP Packaging (Italy), F Bender (UK), and FLO Europe (France), reinforcing its presence across key markets. Through continuous innovation, Flo delivers packaging solutions that enhance product quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.