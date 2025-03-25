XCharge North America Partners With Hypercharge to Deploy First GridLink Chargers Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North American electrical grid, announced a strategic partnership with Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTC: HCNWF; TSXV: HC; FSE: PB7) (“Hypercharge”), a North American EV solutions provider, to extend its global footprint and bring XCharge NA’s GridLink chargers to Canada.

To support the development of EV charging infrastructure in Canada, XCharge NA will supply GridLinks to Hypercharge, who will distribute the chargers to automotive dealerships and other customers across British Columbia and Ontario. As part of this partnership, Hypercharge will handle software and customer support maintenance, while XCharge NA will oversee preventive hardware maintenance under the unit warranty. Additionally, the Hypercharge team will receive training and certification to manage corrective hardware maintenance, ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

“GridLink’s bidirectional, battery-integrated system offers businesses a smarter way to fast EV charging success, eliminating demand charges and avoiding costly grid upgrades,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “By introducing this solution alongside Hypercharge’s innovative network solutions and 24/7 customer support, we’re helping our customers improve charging accessibility while supporting energy infrastructure across Canada.”

Despite growing demand for EVs in Canada, much of the country still requires additional power infrastructure to support rapid charging. Built with serviceability and flexibility in mind, GridLink by XCharge NA allows for a wide range of input power to achieve maximum output performance by offering a base capacity of 215 kilowatt-hours that can be expanded to 430 kilowatt-hours. This flexibility ensures optimal performance across a wide range of deployment scenarios, and provides businesses with the reassurance and confidence they need in their energy technology solutions. Other notable features include:

GridLink provides advanced bidirectional charging technology, seamless grid integration, and renewable energy support.

The bidirectional charging technology allows power to flow back into the grid or act as an off-grid energy source, enhancing overall grid stability.

The grid integration feature enables the charger to support direct integration with photovoltaics.

GridLink not only promotes electric transportation but also strengthens each region’s sustainable energy infrastructure.

“Redefining energy interaction is at the heart of what we do—from changing how people think about energy, to opening up new revenue streams for small and large businesses in the process,” said Aatish Patel, cofounder and president of XCharge NA. “Our partnership with Hypercharge is a significant step in furthering that mission. We look forward to seeing how our GridLinks can help strengthen Canada’s grid stability, particularly in rural deployments, while also addressing the region’s growing demand for EVs and supporting electric transportation needs.”

For more information on GridLink by XCharge, visit: xcharge.us/product/gridlink.

About Hypercharge Networks Corp.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country’s electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge’s proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.