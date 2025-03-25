Energage Acquires TalentQuest to Redefine the Future of Workplace Excellence

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the trusted Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced its acquisition of TalentQuest, a proven leader in personalized talent management solutions. This strategic move creates the only employee experience offering that seamlessly connects engagement insights with personalized talent development tools, enabling organizations to attract, develop, and retain top-performing teams.

"Through this acquisition, we’re advancing our mission to make the world a better place to work together," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "We’re proud to bring the TalentQuest team and their highly respected solutions into the Energage family. Organizations will have access to a powerful employee experience suite and data to measure, improve, and showcase a truly authentic and credible employer brand."

The expanded solution builds on three essential pillars for Workplace Excellence:

Measure: Gain actionable insights with research-backed employee engagement surveys, Top Workplaces benchmark data, leadership potential, and behavioral assessments to identify workplace culture strengths and growth opportunities.

Principals at Fairmount Partners, a trusted advisor to middle-market companies on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising, served as the financial advisor to Energage in the transaction. Jon Golden and Michael Thaler from Arnall Golden Gregory LLP served as legal advisors for TalentQuest.

“This integration is a game-changer for organizations focused on building a strong culture and driving performance through strategic talent management,” said Kevin Sessions, CEO of TalentQuest. “Our talent management solutions, combined with Energage’s engagement insights, will help companies make smarter people decisions while providing employees with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

