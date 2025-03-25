Nanowear Announces Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Licensing and Data Partnership With Dexcom

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nanowear, a leader in home-based cardiometabolic digital diagnostics announced that SimpleSense™, a nanotechnology-enabled wearable, mobile and software diagnostics platform, will ingest glucose data from Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM) time synchronously alongside Nanowear’s previously FDA cleared cardiovascular biomarkers. The continuous combination of glucose readings, blood pressure, ECGs, lung volume, respiration and hemodynamics offer unprecedented real-world and real-time cardiometabolic diagnostic assessments to the pharmaceutical, medtech, biotech, contract-research-organization (CRO) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) research communities.

“Our Nanowear-Dexcom integration and data partnership will be a unique offering in clinical research,” says Venk Varadan, CEO and Co-founder of Nanowear. “With the addition of CGM, our platform of 85+ cardiopulmonary and hemodynamic biomarkers now becomes the first-and-only self-administered cardiometabolic assessment of 9 combinatorial, time synchronous diagnostic tools and structured data channels through a single app, iOS or Android. There is high demand in the CRO and DTC research communities for a true home-based cardiometabolic assessment that can be self-administered – sponsors want to uncover novel correlative diagnostics utilizing our proven AI approaches in cardiometabolic health.”

Cardiometabolic health is defined as the combination of risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Cardiometabolic conditions such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension are the leading causes of death and illness in the United States and recent studies have shown that since 1999, only 6.8% of Americans have optimal cardiometabolic health. “Quantifying cardiometabolic health with real-world evidence is swiftly becoming the new frontier in cardiovascular research,” says Ami Bhatt MD, Chief Innovation Officer at American College of Cardiology (ACC). “This ability to measure and understand these relationships moves us closer towards early diagnosis and individualized preventative care.”

With expanding indications for cardiometabolic therapeutics such as GLP-1s and renal denervation, the pharmaceutical, medtech, biotech and direct-to-consumer research communities are seeking novel assessment and diagnostic solutions to understand the safety and efficacy of their products in terms of cardiometabolic effects.

“Therapeutics or devices in the Phase II or Phase III research phase constantly affect blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels,” says Mehdi Adineh, VP of Core Labs Innovation at Medpace (NSDQ: MEDP), one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech CROs. “Our sponsors as well as FDA seek a deeper understanding of these effects in sub-population analyses while clinical trial participants are at home, as opposed to analyses from in-person assessments with 9 traditional diagnostic tools that are not continuous or real world. New technologies like Nanowear can accelerate pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ insights into individualized safety and effectiveness of their next-generation therapies.”

Nanowear’s Varadan is speaking at ACC Scientific Sessions 2025 in Chicago, IL on March 30 entitled “Accelerating Innovation in Cardiology”.

ABOUT NANOWEAR, INC

Nanowear is a leading healthcare-at-home digital diagnostics company providing a smarter way to collect and analyze cardiometabolic data through real-world evidence. Its end-to-end software, mobile, and AI-powered platform is a radical leap forward in clinical research and virtual care, empowering physician decision-making with scored, clinical-grade diagnostics through patented nanotechnology and AI diagnostics ultimately providing early diagnosis and precision medicine. To learn more, visit www.nanowearinc.com.

ABOUT DEXCOM, INC

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently. Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY (ACC)

ACC is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

ABOUT MEDPACE, INC

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 5,900 people across 44 countries as of December 31, 2024. To learn more, visit www.medpace.com.