Bloomreach Delivers Consequential Impact With Its Fast-Growing AI Shopping Agent, Clarity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the agentic platform for personalization, today announced new data from its conversational shopping agent, Clarity, highlighting the powerful impact of conversational AI and the new consumer behaviors it is unveiling. Live on a number of ecommerce sites since 2024 and now generally available to all, Clarity is already one of Bloomreach’s fastest growing products. It has powered hundreds of thousands of interactions with shoppers around the world — with early customers like TFG driving double digit increases in revenue per visitor.

“When we announced our vision for Clarity in 2023, we knew that the future of personalization was conversational. It’s clear that the future has arrived, and our customers are already positioned to lead the charge,” said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. “Consumers are ready to discover products in a more dynamic way — without the constraints of search bars or keywords. Clarity is empowering every business to bring that experience to life.”

Clarity is currently live in 17 countries, supporting multiple languages, and has already begun to drive consequential results for businesses. Early access customers noted an average 9% increase in conversion rate and 20% increase in average order value, with retail group TFG driving a 35.2% higher conversion rate during Black Friday.

Customer engagement with Clarity is also uncovering notable trends in shopper behavior, including:

A preference for mobile: More than 75% of Clarity interactions originate on mobile devices, which has seen overall growth as a preferred shopping channel over the past few years.

Clarity was recently highlighted along with the company’s search technology in a session at the NVIDIA GTC conference. Watch the recording here. To learn more about conversational shopping, or to see Clarity in action, visit the Bloomreach website.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the agentic platform for personalization. Powering autonomous search, conversational shopping, and autonomous marketing, Bloomreach personalizes the entire customer experience. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, businesses create experiences that drive higher growth and lasting loyalty. Bloomreach drives personalization for 1,400+ brands around the world, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.