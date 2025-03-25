Mini Melts expands convenience store reach with Royal Farms partnership

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mini Melts USA, the leader in premium beaded ice cream, is expanding its footprint in the convenience store sector through a new distribution partnership with Royal Farms, a regional favorite known for its high-quality food and unbeatable service. Beginning today, Mini Melts’ signature frozen novelty treats will be available in nearly 300 Royal Farms locations across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, making it easier than ever for on-the-go consumers to enjoy a spoonful of fun.

“As Mini Melts continues to grow its presence in the convenience retail space, partnering with a brand like Royal Farms is a natural fit,” said Dan Kilcoyne, president and CEO of Mini Melts. “Both of our brands are committed to quality, innovation and delighting customers, and we’re excited to introduce Mini Melts to even more consumers looking for a fun and delicious frozen treat during their daily routines.”

The launch of Mini Melts at Royal Farms arrives just in time for spring road trips, fueling long drives, snack breaks and laughter-filled backseat debates. Whether it’s a quick stop for a refreshing treat or a roadside refuel, Mini Melts delivers spoonfuls of fun on the go. Royal Farms locations will feature Mini Melts grab-and-go freezers, offering six fan-favorite flavors with a bundled price of two for $7.00.

“We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the Royal Farms experience, and Mini Melts are a fantastic addition to our lineup of grab-and-go treats available year-round,” said Eric Price, director of retail operations for Royal Farms. “Their creamy taste and bite-sized fun make them a great choice for customers of all ages. We’re excited to offer this refreshing snack to make every visit to Royal Farms even sweeter.”

Mini Melts is rapidly expanding its retail presence, with Royal Farms representing the latest milestone in the brand’s c-store growth strategy. This expansion follows Mini Melts being recognized — for the third consecutive year — as a Bain & Company Insurgent Brand in 2025. With a footprint in more than 35,000 points-of-purchase nationwide, Mini Melts continues to solidify its position as a top-performing frozen novelty brand, boasting three of the top five ready-to-eat frozen novelty items and delivering unmatched sales velocity in the category.

Stay tuned for future partnership developments, including exclusive perks for ROFO Rewards members. For more information on where to find Mini Melts, visit minimelts.com.

About Mini Melts USA

Founded in 2004, Mini Melts is one of the fastest-growing ice cream novelties in the U.S., offering a premium beaded ice cream experience made with 14% butterfat for unmatched flavor and quality.

Mini Melts is distributed through a variety of channels, including automated kiosks, grab-and-go freezers, and custom serving carts and huts, all equipped with -40°F cryogenic freezers to preserve the perfect temperature for a uniquely enjoyable melt-in-your-mouth experience. Beloved flavors like Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream and the non-dairy fan favorite Rainbow Ice are enjoyed across more than 35,000 locations nationwide.

Mini Melts is headquartered in the Philadelphia Metro Area, with a manufacturing facility in Norwich, Connecticut, and distribution centers strategically located across the U.S. For more information, visit minimeltsusa.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Maryland in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: royalfarms.com.