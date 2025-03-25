Omnissa and IGEL Expand Partnership to Strengthen Security, Application Delivery and Endpoint Management for Virtual Desktops

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IGEL, the global leader in secure endpoint OS solutions, and Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today announced that Omnissa Workspace ONE, an AI-driven UEM solution, will now support both IGEL OS and the new IGEL Managed Hypervisor. The two companies have also enhanced their existing integration between Omnissa Horizon and IGEL OS to deliver better visibility and security on Horizon Cloud desktops.

As enterprises manage the complexity of hybrid work and continue their shift to Zero Trust Models, Omnissa and IGEL are deepening their commitment to help customers increase employee productivity by enabling fast, seamless, and secure access to critical regulated applications and data in virtual desktop environments. Both Workspace ONE and Horizon run on the Omnissa AI-driven digital work platform which delivers additional insights and value across the company’s UEM and VDI and apps solutions.

By combining IGEL’s secure endpoint OS with the Omnissa Platform, enterprises can more easily walk away from costly legacy desktop and app virtualization point solutions, and adopt modern technologies that deliver better visibility, management, and security of employee access to critical regulated apps and data.

Mutual customers will benefit from three new integrations:

Strengthened Virtual Desktop and Endpoint Security – IGEL OS 12 now supports Omnissa Horizon Cloud next-gen with integrated authentication using Workspace ONE Access, providing a more secure workflow and better user experience accessing Horizon Cloud desktops. The integration provides quick access to cloud desktops, critical for frontline employees in compliance driven industries such as financial services, public sector, retail and manufacturing. The integration also supports Imprivata tap-and-go workflows, providing fast, seamless authentication for desktop roaming and virtual kiosks in industries such as healthcare, where every second counts.

Unified Endpoint Management with Workspace ONE UEM – IGEL endpoints are now supported by Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). One-touch onboarding combined with real-time compliance checks and conditional access enables IT to extend Workspace ONE UEM security and management to IGEL OS-powered endpoints. This integration provides IT teams with centralized visibility and control for “single pane of glass” management of all IGEL OS-powered devices alongside all other enterprise endpoints.

Enhanced Virtualization and Apps on Demand with IGEL Managed Hypervisor – Windows instances running on the upcoming IGEL Managed Hypervisor will be fully managed by Omnissa Workspace ONE UEM. Additionally, App Volumes with Apps on Demand will dynamically deploy applications into Windows desktop environments, reducing traditional app management time and costs and simplifying enterprise IT operations. Organizations will be able to further extend the life of Windows 10 devices and lower costs by using App Volumes to deliver Windows apps on the IGEL Managed Hypervisor.

"Our partnership with Omnissa continues to push the boundaries of endpoint security and management," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "These new integrations empower enterprises with seamless authentication, centralized visibility of IGEL OS devices in Workspace ONE, and streamlined application management through App Volumes support for IGEL Managed Hypervisor.”

“At Omnissa, we believe the best solutions come from strong partnerships,” said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. “By working closely with IGEL, we’re helping organizations accelerate their move away from legacy VDI and app delivery models, and adopt a more modern, cost-effective and secure approach to desktop and app virtualization and device management. We are providing enterprises with an affordable path to modernizing their VDI and app solutions across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.”

Availability and next steps

Horizon Cloud and Workspace ONE UEM integration for IGEL OS 12 are now available, empowering enterprises to optimize their VDI, DaaS, and physical endpoint management strategies while optimizing their app investments in a secure and cost-effective environment. Additionally, IGEL Managed Hypervisor will be available soon, further expanding deployment flexibility and control.

To learn more about the IGEL Managed Hypervisor and how it complements Omnissa Horizon environments, visit www.igel.com.

To learn more about Omnissa visit www.omnissa.com.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for secure browser, SaaS, DaaS, and VDI, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability, and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero-trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model, removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit igel.com

About Omnissa

Omnissa is a leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.