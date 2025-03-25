Leveragen Partners with Cell Signaling Technology to Advance Reagent Antibody Innovation with Proprietary Nanobody Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveragen Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company specializing in next-generation genetic models for antibody discovery, today announced a comprehensive collaboration with Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a global leader in high-quality research antibodies and associated reagents. This collaboration will explore Leveragen’s proprietary Singularity Musculus platform to expedite the development of mouse-derived nanobodies tailored for reagent antibody applications.

Nanobodies, or single-domain antibodies, are only about 10% the size of traditional antibodies, yet retain high target-binding affinity, exhibit enhanced tissue penetration, and can tackle structurally-challenging targets inaccessible to some full-length antibodies. Leveragen’s Singularity Suite of nanobody mice harnesses cutting-edge genetic engineering technologies to remove competing conventional antibodies and preserve native immunoglobulin gene regulation, maximizing nanobody-specific immune responses and maintaining normal B-cell development. Similar to its flagship Singularity Sapiens platform of fully human single-domain antibodies developed for therapeutic applications, the Singularity Musculus platform is purpose-built to generate mouse-derived nanobodies with superior diversity, affinity, stability, and cost-efficiency—traits critical to developing high-performance reagents for research and diagnostic applications.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with CST, marking a major milestone that underscores our commitment to antibody innovation,” said Dr. Weisheng Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leveragen Inc. “Our Singularity Musculus platform was developed specifically to meet the growing need for versatile, diverse, and reproducible reagent antibodies. By merging our proprietary Singularity Musculus platform with CST’s renowned expertise in antibody reagents, we aim to raise the bar for nanobody-based tools throughout the life sciences.”

Dr. Roberto Polakiewicz, Chief Scientific Officer at Cell Signaling Technology, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Leveragen to explore the Singularity Musculus platform and its potential to advance reagent antibody development for researchers around the world.”

This partnership highlights the growing significance of nanobody-based technologies in areas including basic research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. With their small molecular footprint, modular monomeric structure, robust binding affinity, and suitability for certain challenging antigens, nanobodies are uniquely positioned for high-throughput screening, precision imaging, and other advanced life science applications. By combining Leveragen’s and CST’s expertise, the collaboration aims to accelerate the creation of next-generation reagent antibodies.

About Leveragen

Leveragen is a genetic engineering company dedicated to transforming antibody discovery and development for research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Operating exclusively from its Woburn, Massachusetts facility, the company employs advanced genome editing, synthetic biology, and chromosomal engineering technologies to develop next-generation genetic models that accelerate antibody discovery. Leveragen’s proprietary collection of nanobody mice, the Singularity Suite, features Singularity Sapiens, designed to generate fully human single-domain antibodies for developing a broad range of biologic modalities, and Singularity Musculus, engineered to produce mouse-derived single-domain antibodies optimized for high-performance reagent applications. Through strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders, the company addresses unmet medical needs and accelerates the translation of scientific breakthroughs into practical solutions. For more information, please visit www.leveragen.com.

About Cell Signaling Technology

Cell Signaling Technology (CST), headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, is a global leader in the development and production of high-quality research antibodies, reagents, and related technologies. Established in 1999 by scientists committed to furthering cellular and molecular research, CST has earned a reputation for excellence through rigorous validation processes, innovative products, and dedication to reproducibility. Serving academia, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology worldwide, CST provides tools that help researchers investigate complex signaling pathways, uncover disease mechanisms, and accelerate therapeutic discovery. With a focus on quality and customer service, CST remains at the cutting edge of life science innovation. Learn more at www.cellsignal.com.