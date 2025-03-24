BDO USA Teams Up With Olympian and Pro Golfer Albane Valenzuela

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has signed three-time Olympian and professional golfer, Albane Valenzuela, as a brand ambassador. Valenzuela will sport the BDO logo on her polo during each of her tournaments on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour this year.

“Golf is a sport of precision, discipline and excellence, which are qualities we bring to BDO clients every day to help them thrive,” said BDO USA CEO Wayne Berson. “A three-time Olympian, standout college athlete, and rising star on the LPGA Tour, Albane is a highly accomplished golfer whose values – both on and off the course - align with ours at BDO. We are inspired not only by her worldclass dedication, but also by her commitment to raise funds for autism research through the Alexis for Autism foundation she started with her brother.”

In addition to wearing BDO’s logo during tournament play, Valenzuela will join the company during various personal and promotional appearances throughout the year. BDO will also support the Alexis for Autism foundation, whose focus and purpose are to organize golf events to raise funds for associations, foundations and medical research for autism. To date, the charity has raised over $300,000 for autism-related research.

“On its surface, golf looks like an individual sport, but no one thrives alone,” Valenzuela said. “Success in sport and in business requires the collective efforts of a full team, and I felt a strong connection with the team at BDO. Their people-first culture and purpose to help people thrive, every day, is the type of culture I’m excited to be part of and represent.”

ABOUT BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

ABOUT ALBANE VALENZUELA

Born in New York City, and raised in Mexico City and Geneva, Switzerland, Albane Valenzuela is one of the rising stars of women’s golf. She turned professional after a decorated amateur career at Stanford University, having earned her full 2020 LPGA Tour card via the LPGA Q-Series.

During her four years at Stanford University, she rose to second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and won multiple elite tournaments. She finished runner-up in the 2017 and 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships and was the 2019 Pac-12 Golfer of the Year (first in program history). Albane represented Team Switzerland in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games and Team Europe in the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Albane co-founded “Alexis for Autism” with her brother, Alexis, and together they have raised over $300,000 for ASD research.