Pulsate and Access Softek Partner to Enhance Mobile-First Digital Banking Engagement

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulsate, a premier provider of mobile-first engagement solutions, has partnered with Access Softek, a leading provider of omnichannel digital banking solutions. Access Digital clients can now leverage Pulsate’s Opportunities Engine™ to deliver personalized, real-time messaging that deepens digital banking relationships, enhances member engagement, and ensures customers receive relevant offers when needed.

Pulsate’s Opportunities Engine helps financial institutions enhance customer relationships and drive revenue by transforming digital banking into a sales and engagement platform. In implementing Pulsate’s Opportunities Engine, Access Digital clients can harness their data to develop and retain profitable consumer relationships by leveraging real-time data and personalized micro-engagements to deliver highly contextual offers and communications directly within their banking apps. Pulsate’s platform ensures members receive highly relevant and timely information that members need and want.

The Opportunities Engine further enables financial institutions to create highly targeted, data-driven campaigns by:

Automatically retargeting micro-engagements when user intent is detected, allowing financial institutions to present tailored product information and promotions that strengthen customer relationships.

Providing actionable insights through an intuitive dashboard, helping financial institutions analyze user trends, campaign performance, and engagement metrics to optimize their digital marketing strategies.

Seamlessly integrating with core systems, CRMs, and commonly used fintech platforms, enabling financial institutions to leverage existing data and infrastructure without extensive technical development.

"One of the key strengths of the Opportunities Engine is its ability to identify consumers who have signaled interest in specific products and services, which is crucial in today's market where consumers expect their financial institutions to be proactive in providing relevant financial information and advice," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "We are pleased to partner with Access Softek and empower more financial institutions to enhance their consumers’ financial well-being while building deeper relationships over time."

"We are excited to partner with Pulsate and resell their Opportunities Engine to bring their data-driven engagement tools to our Access Digital clients,” said Chris Doner, CEO of Access Softek. “Banks and credit unions are looking for better ways to connect with their members and customers in a mobile-first world. By integrating Pulsate’s Opportunities Engine into our platform, we’re giving them a powerful way to drive deeper relationships and deliver timely, relevant offers when they matter most."

About Access Softek

Access Softek is a leading provider of omnichannel digital banking solutions, empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Access Digital, created by Access Softek, is a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern banking. Access Softek is committed to innovation, bringing industry-first solutions that help financial institutions meet their strategic goals.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform that helps financial institutions increase revenue and engagement through data-driven, highly targeted mobile marketing campaigns. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks, reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.