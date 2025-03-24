Skookum Transitions to Tessera, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence and Inclusion

BREMERTON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tessera is proud to unveil its new name and brand redesign, marking a bold step toward the future of workforce excellence.

This rebrand reflects our evolution while honoring our purpose: to create meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities. It allows us to clarify who we are and build on a legacy of trust, innovation, and opportunity. Share

Skookum, long recognized as a leader in facility management, manufacturing, warehousing, and vehicle maintenance, is now Tessera. While the company’s name has changed, its purpose of creating opportunities for people with disabilities and commitment to integrity, partnership, and inclusion remain as strong as ever.

For more than 36 years, Skookum has provided exceptional service to government and commercial customers nationwide—a commitment that remains unchanged. The name Tessera—inspired by the small yet essential pieces of a mosaic—reflects the belief that every individual contributes to something greater. This principle has always been at the heart of the work.

“This rebrand reflects our evolution while honoring our purpose: to create meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Jeff Dolven, CEO of Tessera. “It allows us to clarify who we are, strengthen our brand, and build on a legacy of trust, innovation, and opportunity.”

Tessera, headquartered in Bremerton, WA, serves a nationwide presence, supporting both legacy customers and new prospects. “The new name strengthens our ability to expand while honoring the foundational values we have built,” added Kelsey Kilen, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Our new tagline, ‘Empowering Excellence,’ further emphasizes our dedication to delivering exceptional results and fostering a culture of purpose and collaboration.”

About Tessera

Tessera is a national leader in facility management, manufacturing, warehousing, and vehicle maintenance, dedicated to creating meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities. For more information about Tessera and its continued commitment to excellence, visit tessera.org