Mattel and Disney Renew Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement for Toy Story Franchise

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced it has renewed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney for new products commemorating Toy Story's 30th anniversary and for the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026. The agreement extends Mattel’s global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Toy Story across Action Figures, Vehicles, Radio Control, Games, and Plush.

Some of Mattel’s products honoring Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary are now available, with exciting Toy Story 5 releases planned for next year. In 2026, Mattel’s Action Figures offering will expand and highlight key movie moments and characters, and UNO will introduce a Toy Story 5-themed edition featuring a custom rule inspired by the movie. Mattel will also launch a new Toy Story Plush range and Radio Control products that bring unforgettable movie moments home, while classics like Kerplunk! and Tumblin’ Monkeys continue collaborations for the franchise’s latest theatrical chapter. Additionally, Mattel’s Little People line will integrate iconic Toy Story characters and scenes, and a new Imaginext lineup will debut.

Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: “Toy Story has been a beloved cornerstone of storytelling and imagination for generations, and Mattel is honored to have been part of the journey with Disney over the past 30 years. As we look ahead to the excitement of the fifth film, we will continue to create toys and products that showcase the joy, surprise, and fun that has made Toy Story an incredible property for families and fans of all ages.”

Paul Southern, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products, said: “Throughout the many years of Disney’s collaboration with Mattel, fans have taken their imagination and love for Toy Story characters to infinity and beyond through the magic of play. By celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toy Story and the anticipation of Toy Story 5 through new products, we will pay tribute to the legacy of this beloved brand and its influence on culture, while engaging with new and existing fans.”

Mattel and Disney’s long-standing Toy Story relationship has roots dating back to the 1990s. In addition to 30 years of Toy Story adventures, Mattel is celebrating its own 80th anniversary in 2025, a milestone that reflects eight decades of innovation, creativity and the transformative power of play.

About Mattel

