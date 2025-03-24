-

Mattel and Disney Renew Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement for Toy Story Franchise

original Disney and Pixar collaborated with Mattel on launching several new Toy Story products earlier this year. The products feature beloved characters from the fan-favorite movie and new packaging inspired by 30 years of Toy Story. The products are available now with more launching later this year.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced it has renewed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney for new products commemorating Toy Story's 30th anniversary and for the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026. The agreement extends Mattel’s global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Toy Story across Action Figures, Vehicles, Radio Control, Games, and Plush.

Some of Mattel’s products honoring Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary are now available, with exciting Toy Story 5 releases planned for next year. In 2026, Mattel’s Action Figures offering will expand and highlight key movie moments and characters, and UNO will introduce a Toy Story 5-themed edition featuring a custom rule inspired by the movie. Mattel will also launch a new Toy Story Plush range and Radio Control products that bring unforgettable movie moments home, while classics like Kerplunk! and Tumblin’ Monkeys continue collaborations for the franchise’s latest theatrical chapter. Additionally, Mattel’s Little People line will integrate iconic Toy Story characters and scenes, and a new Imaginext lineup will debut.

Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: “Toy Story has been a beloved cornerstone of storytelling and imagination for generations, and Mattel is honored to have been part of the journey with Disney over the past 30 years. As we look ahead to the excitement of the fifth film, we will continue to create toys and products that showcase the joy, surprise, and fun that has made Toy Story an incredible property for families and fans of all ages.”

Paul Southern, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products, said: “Throughout the many years of Disney’s collaboration with Mattel, fans have taken their imagination and love for Toy Story characters to infinity and beyond through the magic of play. By celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toy Story and the anticipation of Toy Story 5 through new products, we will pay tribute to the legacy of this beloved brand and its influence on culture, while engaging with new and existing fans.”

Mattel and Disney’s long-standing Toy Story relationship has roots dating back to the 1990s. In addition to 30 years of Toy Story adventures, Mattel is celebrating its own 80th anniversary in 2025, a milestone that reflects eight decades of innovation, creativity and the transformative power of play.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

