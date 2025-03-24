Four New Founding Partners Announced for IG Arena Japan

AICHI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AEG Global Partnerships, and Aichi International Arena Co. Ltd, have announced the names of four more partner brands for IG Arena, the new 17,000-seat multi-purpose arena for sports and entertainment in Aichi, Japan, set to open in July 2025.

Payments company, Docomo, MUFG Bank and Yamazaki Mazak, the machine tool manufacturer, are the Japanese-based businesses named as founding partners alongside Suntory Spirits, previously announced last month.

Ushering in a new era of corporate partnerships, the deals with the founding partners were negotiated by AEG Global Partnerships and will place the brands at the centre of some of the biggest and most important sports and live entertainment moments set to take place in Japan.

The multi-year agreements will see each of the brands take an exclusive premium sponsorship designation of IG Arena. Benefits for the founding partners include:

Docomo - Naming rights to one of the main entrance gates and Premium Lounge as well as other rights including: pre-ticket sales, priority lane access and exclusive partnerships

MUFJ Bank Ltd. - naming rights to suite entrance and suite areas, as well as becoming the community development partner with IG arena

Yamazaki Mazak - naming rights to the General Admission entrance gate on the ground floor

Suntory Spirits – exclusive beverage partner, pouring rights and strong brand presence across the arena.

Paul Samuels, EVP, Global Partnerships for AEG said: “We are delighted to continue to welcome a mix of strong global brands, as well as local businesses as partners to the IG Arena as we draw closer to the opening of the venue, marking a key step in delivering world-class events to the region.

“These partnerships represent a number of innovative collaborations, providing a range of benefits not only to the brands and the IG Arena, but also directly to the fans who will experience the events that will be held at one of the biggest entertainment facilities in the country.”

Samuels continues: “Delivering world-leading corporate partnership opportunities in the region will usher in a new era of live entertainment and provides strong growth opportunities to our growing number of partners.”

Tokuji Sagi, President and CEO of Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd.: “We are delighted to welcome our new partners, who are leading the way in business both in Japan and globally. IG Arena is driving a transformation in the business model of sports and live entertainment in Japan, and these partnerships exemplify our shared commitment to innovation and growth. Together, we will elevate our partners' brand value while making a contribution to the live entertainment industry and local communities.”

About IG Arena

IG Arena is a hybrid oval-shaped arena that will be built in Aichi Prefecture in the summer of 2025.

It will be one of the largest in Japan, with a maximum capacity of 17,000 people, and will meet global standards with a 30-meter ceiling height.

IG Arena will be the home of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League. IG Group, a trading company based in the UK, announced to obtain the naming right of the arena in February 2024. The exterior and part of the interior design was by Kengo Kuma and Associates.

URL: ig-arena.jp

About AEG Global Partnerships

AEG Global Partnerships oversees the worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships for AEG’s entire portfolio of assets. Creating customised and innovative marketing programs for established and emerging brands, it has created some of the most iconic brand partnerships in the entertainment industry, including The O2 in London and Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Overall, the division manages naming rights deals, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG Global Partnerships can be found at www.aeggp.com