CommScope Deploys vCCAP Evo Platform in Central Europe

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced the sale of the company’s vCCAP Evo™ Virtual Converged Cable Access Platform to Vidanet, a provider of cable, Internet, and voice services in Hungary. The sale also includes CommScope’s E6000r™ High Density and E6000r Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves to support Vidanet’s transition to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) network.

CommScope’s agile, flexible vCCAP Evo solution will be the main management component of Vidanet’s DAA deployment, which will enable Vidanet to move DOCSIS® signal generation from specialized CCAP or CMTS hardware to the E6000® series R-PHY shelves. CommScope’s vCCAP Evo advanced feature set, which includes centralized, automated provisioning, configuration, and monitoring of the R-PHY shelves and other devices throughout the network, will support the introduction of new network services in Vidanet’s cable access network more quickly and efficiently than hardware-based CMTS platforms.

Vidanet will also deploy CommScope’s Intelligent Access Controller (IAC) in support of the vCCAP Evo platform. IAC provides a robust set of management features—including zero-touch activation for R-PHY devices, fault management, and disaster recovery—that will help speed the evolution of Vidanet’s network and maximize the performance of the company’s vCCAP Evo core.

“Virtualizing our CMTS core with the vCCAP Evo solution has many advantages,” said Attila Friedrich, CTO of Vidanet. “It allows us to deploy new E6000 series shelves into our network with minimal service disruptions, and then provision and manage those devices more efficiently than we could with a traditional, hardware-based CCAP. The vCCAP Evo solution also uses significantly less power than hardware-based cores, so it’s a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution, which is very important to us as a company.”

Vidanet will deploy CommScope’s vCCAP Evo solution to a centralized hub and the R-PHY shelves in select cities and their surrounding suburbs. CommScope channel partner HFC Technics will work in tandem with Vidanet to install and integrate the vCCAP Evo solution and E6000 shelves into the network.

“A virtualized headend is one way for operators to optimize their CMTS architecture for DAA deployments,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & president, Access Network Solutions. “For operators like Vidanet, CommScope’s vCCAP Evo solution is a robust, highly scalable way to move traditional CMTS operation into the cloud and extend the edge of their networks with DAA technology. We’re pleased to help Vidanet revolutionize the way they deliver content to subscribers. Better yet, this deployment will enable Vidanet to continually grow their network with their business with reduced cost and effort.”

CommScope’s vCCAP Evo platform and E6000 series of R-PHY shelves are part of the company’s comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end HFC, DAA, and PON cable access network products.

