London School of Economics and Political Science Partners with Globality to Pioneer Use of AI-Driven Sourcing in Higher Education Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the world-leading university, specializing in social sciences, has partnered with Globality, the market leader in AI-driven procurement and sourcing to transform how it buys goods and services.

"Our collaboration with Globality and their AI-powered procurement tool, Glo, demonstrates LSE's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology where clear benefits exist for the School." Share

Named University of the Year by the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, the LSE Procurement Team will use Globality’s platform to automate its procurement model, using the latest in Agentic AI and Gen AI to make the procurement process quicker and more efficient, from restructuring data sources into clear and concise specifications, finding the right vendors quickly and easily, and providing insights on bids for faster evaluation, mitigating the risk of overbuying and increasing supplier competition to help find efficiencies and cost savings.

“We have a high-performing procurement team so giving them the best tools, such as Globality’s technology, is a strategic decision to further strengthen our procurement capacity, ensuring it continues to secure the best value for LSE,” said Mike Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, LSE.

“LSE is an exceptional university to work for, and I am honoured that they have invested in and entrusted me with the task of fully integrating AI into our procurement process,” said Cristian Martin, Director of Procurement Services, LSE.

“Our collaboration with Globality and their AI-powered procurement tool, Glo, demonstrates LSE’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology where clear benefits exist for the School. This partnership aims to enhance financial efficiencies, streamline manual processes, and boost productivity, while significantly accelerating contract awards and increasing our team’s impact and value.”

Named Best Technology Provider at the 2024 World Procurement Awards, Globality’s platform uses AI-driven technology – built from the ground up over more than a decade – to drive down costs, upgrade decision-making and deliver new value across all enterprise spend.

“Globality is trusted by the world’s best private sector companies such as Tesco, BT Group, Fidelity Investments, HP, Invesco, Santander and UCB Pharma to better manage how they spend their money,” said Joel Hyatt, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Globality.

“This new partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science will showcase how autonomous procurement and sourcing unlocks the same new efficiencies, productivity and cost savings for the higher education and public sectors, utilizing innovative, AI-powered technology to meet the tough fiscal challenges that all organizations currently face.”

About Globality

Globality was founded with a simple but lofty goal: to use AI to transform enterprise spending into a smarter, fairer process, and create more efficient, inclusive markets around the globe. Globality has spent nearly a decade building an AI-first solution that empowers enterprises to spend smarter. For more details visit www.globality.com