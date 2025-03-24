Infor and Kinaxis Launch Enterprise Planning Solution for Discrete Manufacturers

NEW YORK & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infor, the industry cloud complete company, and Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced a new partnership that will deliver improved alignment of supply chain plans with business objectives and strategies for midmarket discrete manufacturing companies.

The partnership includes the launch of Kinaxis Planning One for Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, CloudSuite Automotive, and CloudSuite Aerospace and Defense, which integrates Infor’s solutions for discrete manufacturers with the advanced supply chain orchestration solutions from Kinaxis and its flagship platform Maestro™.

Customers – specifically those in automotive, industrial, consumer durables, high-tech, and aerospace and defense – will be able to seamlessly connect operational, tactical and strategic planning processes across supply chain networks to create a single source of truth for their data. Kinaxis Planning One for Infor CloudSuites for Discrete Manufacturing incorporate demand, inventory and supply planning in one view with powerful scenario management, enabling discrete manufacturers to model different demand and supply scenarios and select the best plan based on revenue, cost, time or sustainability drivers.

“Our shared commitment to innovation and driving the best outcomes for our customers will have a significant impact on the manufacturers we’ll support together,” said Conrad Mandala, EVP, go to market and strategic operations, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “Manufacturers in the midmarket don’t have the same ability to cushion complexities, like large tariffs, in the same way as bigger companies do. We’re thrilled to partner with Infor to help manufacturers be more agile and resilient in the long term.”

“As discrete manufacturers face increased pressure to satisfy customer demands faster, and with more agility and efficiency, building and maintaining resilient supply chains can only be achieved with industry-specific, cloud-based technologies,” said Andrew Kinder, senior vice president, industry and solution strategy, at Infor. “Our collaboration with Kinaxis is grounded in our shared commitment to equipping customers with the best tools to achieve supply chain excellence against the challenges of a complex and unpredictable landscape.”

The partnership will activate a midmarket team of sellers in North America and EMEA within Infor, who will focus on engaging their customers and deploying the new cloud native solution.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

