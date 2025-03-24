-

Generational Group Advises ASC Warehouse in its Sale to Private Investors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of ASC Warehouse to Private Investors. The acquisition closed March 7, 2025.

Located in Bluffdale, Utah, ASC Warehouse is a trusted supplier of high-quality new, remanufactured, and used diesel engine parts for a wide range of industries, including transportation, construction, and agriculture. With a focus on affordability and reliability, the company offers an extensive selection of components, such as cylinder heads, fuel injectors, crankshafts, and camshafts, for leading engine brands. Backed by expert knowledge and exceptional customer service, ASC Warehouse helps customers find the right parts to keep their diesel engines running efficiently. With fast, nationwide shipping and a dedication to quality, the company ensures businesses receive cost-effective solutions to maintain peak operational performance.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Western Region – Lori Galloway, and her team led by Generational Affiliate, Lee Kendall, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, James Carr and Chief Marketing Officer, David Ohrvall established the initial relationship with ASC Warehouse.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 15 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jenna Gaston
469-694-8764
jgaston@generational.com

