Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co. Announces Partnership with Applestone Solutions

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd., (ZHILAI) a prominent manufacturer of self-service smart lockers and vending machines, today announced a strategic partnership with Applestone Solutions, a leader in flexible vending machine software. This collaboration demonstrates ZHILAI and Applestone’s commitment to driving OEM sales through cloud-based software solutions.

“We’re pleased to have Applestone as a software development partner,” said Frank Qu, Overseas Department Manager at ZHILAI. “Their commitment to providing a great customer experience and up-to-the-minute business intelligence makes their solution perfect for businesses in the Americas and Europe. We’re especially excited to offer their software with our vending hardware, as well as with our well-established locker solutions.”

"Software sells OEM hardware, and this partnership exemplifies that principle," said Joshua Applestone, CEO of Applestone Solutions. "By integrating our software capabilities with ZHILAI's vending machine expertise, we're enabling them to expand into new retail categories and accommodate diverse product types. This collaboration allows the ZHILAI team to focus on what they do best — manufacturing high-quality, well- engineered vending machines and smart lockers — while our ongoing software innovation helps meet evolving customer needs.”

The partnership provides ZHILAI’s customers with immediate access to Applestone's expertise in specific use cases and product types:

Shrinkage prevention

Perishable food sales

BOPIS through smart lockers and vending machines

Regulated products requiring ID verification Vape products and alcohol Pharmaceuticals

Frozen meat and poultry

Cosmetics

Shaving supplies

Cell phone cases, earbuds, and batteries

Over-the-counter medicines

"The vending industry demands reliable solutions that can dispense everything from perishable food to electronics to regulated products," said Greg Kelleher, CTO of Applestone. "Our collaboration with ZHILAI showcases how our open standards, scalable software architecture, and agile development approach enhance OEMs’ hardware offerings, creating new opportunities for operators worldwide."

Song Wang, General Manager of ZHILAI, added, "Our partnership with Applestone Solutions delivers comprehensive vending systems that bring together our precision-engineered machines with innovative software. "This collaboration strengthens our competitive position and enables us to better serve the rapidly growing vending market worldwide."

The partnership delivers significant advantages:

Mature software integrated with well-engineered vending machines and smart lockers

Responsive technical support for both hardware and software

Enhanced features for the North American and European markets

Continuous software innovation driving new revenue opportunities for operators and business partners

About SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD: SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD is a leading manufacturer of vending hardware and automated retail solutions. With a focus on high quality engineering and innovative solutions, ZHILAI delivers reliable vending machines and smart lockers that meet diverse operator requirements across global markets.

About Applestone Solutions: Applestone provides a secure, scalable SaaS solution that helps retailers expand their operations, promote more products, automate inventory management, and offer a customer friendly BOPIS service. It specializes in emerging vending use cases like shrinkage prevention, regulated product sales that require identity verification, perishable food vending, and large-screen digital signage. Thanks to its architectural approach and dedication to open standards, Applestone's software can easily integrate with third party systems, including retailers' existing point-of-sale and loyalty software, accounting and tax reporting applications, and other cloud-based services.

More information is available at http://www.smartelocker.com/index.html or https://www.applestonesolutions.com/