Fujifilm Partners with Us2.ai to Provide AI-Automated Echocardiography Analysis for Cardiologists and Sonographers Across the Nation

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions and Us2.ai, a leader in AI-automated echocardiography solutions, have partnered to equip Fujifilm’s LISENDO 800 cardiovascular ultrasound system with Us2.ai's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, automated clinical workflow solution. Us2.ai’s software, when used with the LISENDO 880 ultrasound system, fully automates the analysis and reporting of echocardiograms and provides comprehensive cardiac measurements for the diagnosis of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Echocardiography, considered to be one of the safest, most reliable, and cost-effective ways to diagnose certain cardiac abnormalities, is the most widely used technique for non-invasive imaging of the heart. However, current challenges encountered with echocardiography procedures include it is an extremely manual, time-consuming procedure, requiring highly trained expert operators who are in short supply, leading to workforce shortages of sonographers. Us2.ai echocardiographic analysis software is designed to combat this issue, with studies showing its technology led to a 70% reduction in measurement and report creation time compared to manual methods, as published in the Journal of Echocardiography.

“Echo images are the gold standard for non-invasive cardiac imaging, however the average time to complete an exam can take anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes, plus reporting time. AI has the ability to dramatically reduce this time burden, provide cardiologists with intelligent insights, and allow for more patients to get scanned,” said Hideyuki Honda, Vice President, Ultrasound Business Unit and Business Development, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Fujifilm is thrilled to partner with Us2.ai to integrate their sophisticated AI with our cutting-edge LISENDO 880, providing cardiologists with exceptional, AI-driven automation analysis of the heart.”

Echo studies typically consist of image capture with manual or semi-automated measurements before sending to an image server. Us2.ai’s software automatically analyzes the images obtained on the LISENDO 880 ultrasound system, without the need for the user to manually measure. Us2.ai identifies the chambers of the heart, calculates the full suite of measurements of clinical significance to doctors, and presents disease indication conclusions based on international guidelines recommendations for doctors to use for decision support.

"Fujifilm ultrasound is renowned for image quality, combining this with Us2.ai’s fully automated AI analysis for echocardiography is a game-changer for echo labs who can now address the many workflow, quality, and ergonomic/safety challenges they face" said Seth Koeppel, Us2.ai Head of Business Development. "Performing echo looks a lot like it did 30-years ago and is long overdue for a solution to face the ever increasing backlog of tests and the variability of the results due to it being highly manual."

To learn more about the LISENDO 880 ultrasound system, visit here.

