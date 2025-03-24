Southwestern PA Workplace Mental Health Regional Coalition Announces Inaugural Annual Summit

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Mind at Work, in proud partnership with the Richard King Mellon Foundation, announces the Inaugural Annual Summit for the Southwestern PA Workplace Mental Health Regional Coalition. The Summit is scheduled for May 19, 2025, at The Auction House, home of the Richard King Mellon Foundation. This premier event will unite HR professionals, business leaders, and workplace well-being advocates to foster essential dialogue on workplace mental health, employee well-being, and organizational resilience.

About the Southwestern PA Workplace Mental Health Regional Coalition

Led by One Mind at Work and funded by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Southwestern PA Workplace Mental Health Regional Coalition is dedicated to empowering employers and nonprofits with the tools, training, and support to drive meaningful improvements in workplace mental health.

Key Offerings:

Annual Summit: Expert-led sessions, groundbreaking research, and peer networking opportunities.

Expert-led sessions, groundbreaking research, and peer networking opportunities. The Mental Health at Work Index: An evidence-based tool to assess and enhance workplace mental health programs.

An evidence-based tool to assess and enhance workplace mental health programs. Workshops & Support: Quarterly meetings, interactive workshops, and advisory sessions to strengthen mental health initiatives.

Quarterly meetings, interactive workshops, and advisory sessions to strengthen mental health initiatives. Nonprofit Fellowship Program: Funding and tools to help nonprofit leaders prioritize mental health.

A Transformative Experience for Employers and Nonprofits

The summit will feature insights from leading mental health experts, actionable strategies to elevate workplace well-being, and unique networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable tools and knowledge to drive lasting change in their organizations.

Key Takeaways for Attendees:

✔ Gain insights from top mental health and business leaders

✔ Engage in peer networking with executives, HR professionals, and advocates

✔ Access practical, evidence-based solutions to support workforce well-being

Introducing the Nonprofit Fellowship Program

In a major step toward supporting nonprofit organizations in prioritizing mental health, the coalition is launching its Inaugural Nonprofit Fellowship Program, with generous funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. This initiative will provide selected nonprofits with:

✔ $5,000 grants to develop and implement workplace mental health programs

✔ Expert training & resources from leading professionals

✔ Community & collaboration opportunities with regional nonprofit leaders

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply today. Nominations are also open for organizations committed to improving workplace mental health.

Join the Movement

For more details about the Regional Coalition, the Summit, or the Nonprofit Fellowship Program, click here or contact us at Katrin.Fieser@onemind.org.

Together, with the Richard King Mellon Foundation, we are building a healthier, more resilient workforce across Southwestern Pennsylvania.

About One Mind™

One Mind is at the forefront of a transformative movement in mental health, delivering innovative solutions to address critical gaps in mental health research, care, workplace wellness, and public perception. Guided by science and lived experience, we fund groundbreaking research, accelerate innovation, enhance workplace wellness, and engage the public to reshape mental health care and awareness. With science as our cornerstone, and people at the heart of what we do, our programs are setting new standards for effective interventions and redefining the future of mental health.

As an arm of One Mind, One Mind at Work is a global coalition of organizations committed to the development and implementation of a gold standard for workplace mental health and well-being. With most of the world’s population spending one-third of their adult lives at work, employers have a tremendous opportunity to improve quality of life for all people and play a critical role in driving mental health solutions. Leaving mental health needs unaddressed has costly results like higher absenteeism, increased liability, and lost productivity. One Mind at Work believes that a committed group of CEOs can transform the way we view and approach mental health, brain fitness, and well-being in the workplace. Today, there are nearly 150 One Mind at Work member organizations.

About the Richard King Mellon Foundation

Founded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation’s 2023 year-end net assets were $2.9 billion, and its Trustees in 2023 disbursed more than $176 million in grants and program-related investments. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021-2030 Strategic Plan.