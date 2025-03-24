Vitacost Champions Clean Sports With New Collaborations Across Multiple Athletic Disciplines

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitacost.com, a leading online retailer of health and wellness products, is proud to announce three new collaborations that underscore its commitment to clean sports and athlete well-being. These collaborations highlight Vitacost's Sport Certified website experience, a dedicated e-commerce platform offering an extensive selection of NSF Certified for Sport® and Informed Sport® certified products in one convenient online shop.

"At Vitacost, we understand the dedication and hard work that athletes put into their training. That's why we're so passionate about ensuring they have access to supplements they can trust, free from banned substances and backed by rigorous certifications," said Guy Burgstahler, President of Vitacost.com. “These collaborations are a testament to our dedication to providing athletes with the resources and information they need to compete fairly and safely.”

The new collaborations include:

USA CRITS

Vitacost is joining forces with USA CRITS, the premier criterium racing series in the United States, and Speed Week, a collection of criteriums in Georgia and South Carolina. Criterium racing is a unique form of cycling that includes high-speed races through thriving urban atmospheres.

Vitacost will be featured in engaging online content and will have a prominent presence at race venues. Fans and participants will have a chance to learn about Vitacost’s one-of-a-kind Sport Certified marketplace, a destination where athletes of all levels can shop clean, trusted supplements.

SGB Athletic Facility

Vitacost is teaming up with SGB Training, a premier baseball and softball training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., founded by Shaun Garceau, a professional baseball player of 11 years. The collaboration will focus on educating up-and-coming athletes about the importance of clean sports and proper supplementation through social media campaigns, digital content and a strong on-site presence at the SGB facility.

White Kelly

Vitacost is partnering with White Kelly, Canada’s #1 Business Development Agency, to expand its reach within the Canadian athletic community. The collaboration will involve presentations to Canadian athletes, including members of the PGA of Canada, Champions Tour and LPGA, Volleyball Canada, racquet sports organizations and more.

Vitacost’s Sport Certified Experience Highlights

Athletes can quickly and conveniently shop by certification, category or brand to find exactly what they need, from protein and vitamins to hydration.

All products are rigorously tested and certified by NSF Certified for Sport® and Informed Sport® ensuring they are free of banned substances.

It’s a marketplace for professional athletes, coaches, nutritionists, dietitians and weekend warriors.

It offers a growing selection of 349 products.

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.