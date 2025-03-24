Mitchell 1 and 360 Payments Partner to Revolutionize Auto Shop Payment Processes

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitchell 1, the market leader in auto repair software and services, and 360 Payments, a trusted payment processing partner for the automotive industry, today announced a strategic partnership to elevate payment processes for auto repair shops. This collaboration seamlessly integrates 360 Payments with Mitchell 1’s industry-leading Manager™ SE shop management system, giving shops a powerful toolset to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience.

“We are pleased to partner with 360 Payments. This collaboration reinforces Mitchell 1’s commitment to helping shops succeed by connecting them with trusted partners who can help drive their businesses forward,” said Jamie Strickert, vice president of sales at Mitchell 1. “Manager SE gives shops a reliable, all-in-one system to manage their business, while 360 Payments provides a simple, transparent way to handle payments, making life easier for shop owners and their customers."

The integration is designed to help auto shops streamline their payment processes, ensuring smoother workflows and better service for shop teams and their customers. With features like Text to Pay, multiple options for consumer financing and more, this partnership helps auto repair shops save time, improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Mitchell 1. It exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative, integrated solutions to the automotive industry that simplify operations and enhance efficiency for repair shops. 360 Payments has a proven track record as a leader, and together with Mitchell 1, we’re empowering businesses to deliver exceptional service to their customers,” said Pete Plotas, senior vice president of channels and alliances at Vehlo.

Benefits of this partnership for Mitchell 1 shops:

Effortless Checkout: Combines receipts, digital signatures and repair work orders into one sleek, easy-to-read digital format. It even simplifies the end-of-day process.

Combines receipts, digital signatures and repair work orders into one sleek, easy-to-read digital format. It even simplifies the end-of-day process. Text to Pay: Offer customers a convenient mobile payment option, allowing them to pay remotely and even pick up their vehicles after hours.

Offer customers a convenient mobile payment option, allowing them to pay remotely and even pick up their vehicles after hours. Consumer Financing: Multiple options are available for customers to securely pay for their repairs.

Multiple options are available for customers to securely pay for their repairs. Top-Notch Security and Compliance: 360 Payments ensures full PCI compliance and industry leading safety measures.

360 Payments ensures full PCI compliance and industry leading safety measures. Capital for your business: Get the cash needed to keep moving the business forward, from $500 to $300,000.

Get the cash needed to keep moving the business forward, from $500 to $300,000. Reliable Support: Enjoy unparalleled customer service, where you are more than just a number.

To learn more about the partnership or to integrate 360 Payments with the Manager SE system, visit 360payments.com/mitchell1.

Through this collaboration, Mitchell 1 and 360 Payments are taking auto shop operations to the next level, enabling shop owners to drive success while focusing on their passion for exceptional service.

About Mitchell 1

As a member of the Snap-on® Total Shop Solutions brand family, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. For more information, visit the company’s website at mitchell1.com.

About 360 Payments

Founded in 2011, 360 Payments specializes in delivering advanced payment solutions designed specifically for the automotive repair industry. By seamlessly integrating with leading shop management software and digital vehicle inspection tools, we offer innovative features like contactless Text to Pay processing, a built-in consumer financing platform, and streamlined business financing through 360 Capital. Our mission is to simplify payment processes for repair shops of all sizes, while providing exceptional customer support. Learn more at 360payments.com.