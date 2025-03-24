The Pets Table Partners with Walmart to Expand Access to Healthy Air-Dried Dog Food.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pets Table, the healthy pet food brand brought to you by HelloFresh, has announced today its launch at Walmart. The Pets Table’s high quality and minimally-processed air-dried recipes will be available both in-store across 201 U.S. locations and on Walmart.com. This marks the first in-store retail distribution for the pet food brand.

Developed with vets and vet nutritionists, The Pets Table’s popular air-dried dog food is made with real ingredients, without any fillers, colors or flavors, and gently cooked at a low heat allowing for outstanding nutrition and flavor. Customers can purchase Chicken & Sweet Potato and Salmon & Whitefish with Pumpkin dog food recipes in select stores. In addition to those options, Beef & Berries and Lamb & Beef With Brown Rice dog food recipes are available online.

“By launching at Walmart, we are taking a significant step to expand our accessibility and presence where our beloved pet parents shop,” said Laurent Guillemain, Co-Founder and CEO of The Pets Table. “Through Walmart's convenient and seamless shopping experience in-stores and online, we look forward to introducing our affordable healthy products to help pet parents find the best quality products for their pups.”

The Pets Table delivers human grade fresh recipes, delivered frozen, as well as air-dried recipes. Customized subscription plans are available through the website, specially tailored to meet the unique caloric needs of each dog. The recipes are developed with expertise from a Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist® and designed to meet the nutritional needs of dogs at all life stages.

Since launching in June 2023, The Pets Table has seen rapid growth delivering over 10 million meals to pups nationwide with 85% of customers saying that their dogs prefer The Pets Table to their old food. In 2024, the pet food brand expanded its distribution to Chewy.com.

