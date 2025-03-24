CareQuest Innovation Partners and MATTER Open Applications for SMILE Health, Igniting Mission-Driven Innovation with Global Startups, Industry Leaders, and Investors

BOSTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareQuest Innovation Partners, a company focused on validating and scaling solutions that improve the oral health of all, in partnership with MATTER, the premier health care incubator and innovation hub, today announced that applications are open for the SMILE Health accelerator. Now in its fourth year, the program fosters collaboration between health care entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors to advance innovation, expand access, and improve care delivery.

With over $400M allocated to oral health innovation in 2024, investors see the value and are increasingly prioritizing oral and integrated health investments. SMILE Health elevates oral health as a fundamental pillar of overall health, serves as a powerful catalyst for innovation, and fosters key connections within the health care venture capital community.

This year’s program builds on SMILE Health’s success with increased investment and industry partner involvement and enhanced data insights for the selected cohort of companies. The 2025 cohort will participate in a unique accelerator that provides:

Non-Dilutive Cash Stipend: a $15,000 stipend — up from $10,000 last year — without giving up any equity

Expert-Led Validation Studies: access to curated industry data to help strengthen business cases, including CareQuest’s new Startup Data Hub with self-service capabilities

One-to-One Mentorship: access to industry veterans who provide personalized guidance

Custom Curriculum: immersive workshops tailored to health innovators

“Now more than ever, advancing innovation requires challenging norms, strategic investment, and deep collaboration,” said Katie D’Amico, Vice President of Growth & Innovation at CareQuest Innovation Partners. “By running SMILE Health for the fourth year, we reaffirm our commitment to convening startups, industry leaders, and investors around a shared mission to drive meaningful change in oral and overall health.”

A key enhancement to this year’s program is the deeper involvement of industry partners from Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henry Schein, Sun Life Dental, including DentaQuest, and Cigna Healthcare. They will continue their involvement as track leads, working with startups to drive validation studies and provide strategic guidance. We are also excited to have the participation of investor partners that will play an expanded role in the application review process, serve as mentors, and help startups refine their pitches.

Applications are accepted through May 4. Selected cohorts will engage in the four-month, semivirtual accelerator, culminating with a Reveal Day at MATTER headquarters (October 7–8) and the inaugural SMILE Connect at HLTH (October 19–22), featuring a series of curated, one-on-one conversations between cohort members and industry stakeholders.

“As SMILE Health continues to grow, we’re focused on creating lasting connections that propel innovation forward,” said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. “This year’s program will provide even more opportunities for startups to validate, scale, and implement solutions that improve access and equity in oral health.”

Last year, six startups were chosen from a group of applicants from 11 countries and 27 U.S. states. To date, SMILE Health has 16 graduates, with hundreds of emerging startups in the CareQuest Innovation Partners pipeline. Five alumni reached significant milestones in 2024. Additionally, one 2023 alum, Grin, received an investment from CareQuest Innovation Partners. SMILE startups and partners alike report 90%+ satisfaction with the program, and 100% of industry partners from 2024 are participating again this year, underscoring a culture and commitment to innovation.

Selected 2025 startups will be matched with industry partners such as Apple Tree Dental, Cigna Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive, Delta Dental of Massachusetts, Delta Dental of Washington, Dental Network of America, Glidewell, Henry Schein, PDS Health, Sun Life Dental, and Young Innovations, as well as investor partners including 7wire Ventures, Dental Innovation Alliance, Gilde Health Partners, Revere Partners, Seae Ventures, and SpringRock Ventures.

Leading up to the application deadline on May 4, 2025, SMILE Health will host two virtual events in April, offering applicants multiple opportunities to engage with industry and investment leaders:

Connecting Chronic Care with Oral Health features leaders from Cigna Healthcare and Henry Schein, plus 7wire Ventures, on April 23, 2–3 p.m. ET.





Engaging People in their Oral Health features leaders from Colgate-Palmolive and Sun Life Dental, plus Dental Innovation Alliance, on April 28, from 12–1 p.m. ET.

Startups interested in applying can learn more, register for the virtual events, and submit their applications at https://carequestinnovation.com/smile-health.

About CareQuest Innovation Partners

CareQuest Innovation Partners® validates and scales transformative solutions to improve overall health through oral health. Together, with our ecosystem of leading industry partners, startups, and investors, we make health care more accessible, equitable, and integrated. CareQuest Innovation Partners is the for-profit subsidiary of CareQuest Institute, and they are joined by the shared mission to improve the oral health of all. To learn more, visit carequestinnovation.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MATTER

MATTER, the premier health care incubator and innovation hub, includes more than 1,000 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities, and industry-leading companies to build the future of health care. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care, and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.