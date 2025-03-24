Successful Pilot Project: Elicom Continues to Implement PowerBooster Battery Storage Solution From ADS-TEC Energy

NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that Elicom is further deploying the PowerBooster battery storage solution from ADS-TEC Energy following a successful pilot project. Elicom is one of Sweden's leading partners for electrification and automation for industry, water and wastewater as well as public services.

Battery Storage Systems by ADS-TEC Energy for Elicom

Elicom operates a series of vacation homes and has already successfully installed 12 of the planned 25 StorageRackSystems at these locations. Now, the energy infrastructure will be expanded with eight additional PowerBoosters, to be installed at an additional facility. The goal is to optimize self-consumption in combination with rooftop photovoltaic systems in order to maximize the efficiency of renewable energy use. The delivery and installation of the PowerBoosters is planned for May 2025 to ensure a timely commissioning of the system.

Successful pilot project paves the way for further collaboration

As part of an initial pilot project, Elicom and Polar Capacity delivered a test system to Stockholm Exergi and successfully put it into operation. This system marks the start of a more comprehensive collaboration. Elicom was responsible for the entire implementation - from installation to commissioning. At the center of the pilot project was the PowerBooster by ADS-TEC Energy. A high-performance battery storage system with around 130 kWh and 75 kW, that ensures a reliable and efficient energy supply. At a hotel in Lundsbrunn in the southern part of Sweden, five additional PowerBooster systems have been installed. The customer uses these solutions for peak shaving, frequency regulation (FCR-D), and local flexibility services for the regional grid operator. This once again demonstrates how versatile and cost-effective battery storage systems can be in a variety of applications. The successful implementation confirmed the advantages of this technology and laid the foundation for the now following projects.

Battery storage systems as the key to the energy transition

The increasing integration of renewable energies places high demands on a stable energy supply. Battery storage system solutions such as the PowerBooster from ADS-TEC Energy are essential for balancing out fluctuations and using surplus energy efficiently. They make it possible to provide solar and wind power exactly when it is needed and at the same time reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The StorageRackSystem is an indoor battery storage system, while the PowerBooster is a high-performance outdoor battery storage system that can store and flexibly supply large amounts of energy. Based on its high efficiency, it contributes to a sustainable energy supply. This technology facilitates the integration of renewable energies and creates the basis for a reliable, future-proof electricity infrastructure.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, notes: "The successful implementation of the first pilot project with Elicom and the continuation of the cooperation with eight additional PowerBoosters show how important high-performance battery storage systems are for a sustainable energy supply. In combination with photovoltaic systems, we enable our customers to make optimum use of renewable energies and achieve greater independence from the electricity grid. We look forward to actively driving forward the energy transition together with our partners."

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

