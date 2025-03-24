FanDuel Sports Network Announces Strategic Partnerships With SB Nation and Yahoo Sports to Drive Subscriber Growth and Awareness

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Sports Network, owned and operated by Main Street Sports Group, today announced two new strategic partnerships with SB Nation and Yahoo Sports aimed at accelerating subscriber growth and expanding awareness of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Collaborations with SB Nation and Yahoo Sports will support FanDuel Sports Network’s reach by targeting highly engaged fans across key digital platforms to drive viewership of live events.

“These partnerships represent our continued progress toward scaling FanDuel Sports Network and reaching the next generation of fans,” said Eric Ratchman, President of Distribution and Business Development at Main Street Sports Group. “By partnering with well-known sports media brands like SB Nation and Yahoo Sports, these foundational deals represent enhanced ways to engage fans and create more awareness of our product offering. This is about continuing to meet fans where they are, on platforms they trust, to ultimately expand awareness for our product offering.”

As part of its 2025 MLB regular season strategy, FanDuel Sports Network is incorporating collaborations with SB Nation’s Team Communities across editorial and social platforms. At its onset, the partnership will integrate affiliate links and tune-in messaging within SB Nation’s fan-favorite, team-oriented editorial content.

"Partnering with FanDuel Sports Network is an exciting opportunity to enhance the way we connect with our communities," said Ryan Pauley, President of Revenue and Growth at Vox Media. "Our team sites have always been a trusted destination for passionate fans, and this collaboration allows us to further engage with and connect them to their favorite local teams.”

The network is also teaming up with Yahoo Sports to enhance its reach within the highly engaged fantasy sports community. Through a joint effort tied to Yahoo Fantasy Plus, a subscription service that delivers premium fantasy sports data, research, and tools, both brands will promote reciprocal extended free trial offers to their respective customer bases. Just in time for baseball season, this acquisition campaign is aimed to introduce fans to FanDuel Sports Network’s award-winning live sports programming and give them access to expert analysis that will help them set winning fantasy line-ups.

Together, these partnerships support FanDuel Sports Network’s growth efforts, providing a basis for future opportunities to deepen fan engagement to continue building live event viewership.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group, LLC, formerly known as Diamond Sports Group, owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 15 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Main Street Sports Group’s RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.