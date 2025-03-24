Stratasys Rapidly Expanding European Dental Presence with New Partners Galimplant, Gold Quadrat and Metaux Precieux

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), today announced new strategic partnerships with Spain-based Nueva Galimplant, along with Germany-based Gold Quadrat and Metaux Precieux to offer Stratasys’ comprehensive suite of dental 3D printing solutions, including TrueDent™ monolithic, full-color digital dentures. These partnerships expand the availability of Stratasys’ dental offering in Europe, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering advanced, scalable 3D printing solutions that reduce labor time and costs for dental laboratories.

The announcement comes as Stratasys prepares for the IDS 2025 conference, where the company will showcase its multi-material 3D printing solutions including orthodontics, crowns and bridge, and TrueDent™ digital dentures.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest specialized dental partners in Europe,” said Giacomo Anselmo, Director, Dental Sales Commercial Leader EMEA at Stratasys. “Their confidence in our solutions and their extensive experience in dental will undoubtedly make our products available to more customers. Together, we are poised to bring proven high-quality, 3D printing technology to dental manufacturers across Europe, improving their production capabilities while saving on labor costs and consumables and driving the industry forward.”

According to a recent iData report1, the demand for denture solutions in Europe continues to grow as the region’s opportunity for dentures is projected to expand from USD 2.19 billion in 2023 to USD 2.45 billion by 2028.

Stratasys’ new dental partners are recognized both nationally and internationally for their expertise and experience in the field. According to the partners:

Nueva Galimplant (Spain)

Dra. Leana K. Bragança, CEO:

“We are excited to have signed an agreement with Stratasys, a world leader in software and 3D printing. Becoming official distributors of such a prestigious company is a great step for us. We are convinced that this synergy will bring innovation, quality, and new opportunities for the dental sector. We continue to move forward with cutting-edge technology!”

Gold Quadrant (Germany)

Rüdiger Bach, Managing Director:

“As an experienced partner for dental technology, we are constantly addressing the issue of advancing digitalization and always offering our customers innovative, high-quality solutions. With the Stratasys DentaJet series printers, we were immediately impressed by the performance of the PolyJet technology and the outstanding possibilities that printing with TrueDent offers in prosthetics.”

Metaux Precieux (Germany)

Mr. Andreas Schmidt, Managing Director:

“Through the partnership with Stratasys, we are not only expanding our portfolio with ingenious devices but also opening further doors to an innovative future. Thanks to their multi-material and multi-color printing, we can cover a wide range of customer needs and offer possibilities that will save even large laboratories an enormous amount of time and money. With Stratasys at our side, we have gained a new partner that not only represents our values such as passion, innovation, and safety, but also stands out positively in internal communication and processes. We are very happy about this step and look positively into our shared future!”

Stratasys’ PolyJet™ multi-material 3D printing technology and solutions like mixed application printing and TrueDent digital dentures provide dental labs with an unmatched combination of full-color, high-precision, repeatable and scalable manufacturing capabilities. These advancements help labs and clinics streamline workflows, increase production without additional labor, and meet the growing demand for digital dentistry solutions.

Visit Stratasys at IDS 2025, the premier dental show in Europe, in Cologne, Germany March 25 to 29 at Booth H 03.1 | S K059 to see these solutions in action.

