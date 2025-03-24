CAIS Launches Alternative Investments Models Marketplace for Advisors Aiming To Scale With Model Portfolios

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today introduced CAIS Models Marketplace, a centralized hub developed to streamline access to alternative investment model portfolios. The platform provides wealth management firms with a range of multi-asset and multi-manager alternative investment models, while enabling advisors to more efficiently allocate to private markets and hedge funds.

“Designing, implementing, and managing portfolios that include alternatives has historically been a time-intensive and complex process,” said Neil Blundell, Chief Investment Officer at CAIS Advisors and Head of Investments at CAIS. "We are thrilled to enhance our platform capabilities to help with these challenges and provide financial advisors another pathway to integrate alternatives with a suite of alternative investment model portfolios.”

CAIS Models Marketplace will offer three multi-asset and multi-manager model portfolio configurations, enabling advisors to allocate seamlessly through CAIS’ trade technology:

Wealth Firm Model Portfolios – Investment models developed by wealth management firms and tailored to their end-clients’ unique portfolio composition needs and investment goals.

– Investment models developed by wealth management firms and tailored to their end-clients’ unique portfolio composition needs and investment goals. Asset Manager Model Portfolios – Investment models developed by alternative asset managers, providing an additional way to access their funds. CAIS will initially onboard single-manager, multi-asset model portfolios from Ares Management, BlackRock, Blue Owl, Carlyle, Franklin Templeton, and KKR, with plans to expand the Models Marketplace over time by adding more managers.

CAIS Advisors Models – A suite of multi-asset, multi-manager model portfolios developed by CAIS Advisors LLC, featuring alternative investment products available on the CAIS Marketplace. Launching in Q2 2025, these models will leverage CAIS' proprietary model technology, built to deliver efficiency and flexibility when financial advisors make personalized investment decisions.

The Models Marketplace is integrated with CAIS Compass, a portfolio construction tool that offers CAIS platform users the ability to analyze how alternative investments would affect certain portfolio characteristics. Using CAIS Compass, platform users can review model portfolio target asset class weights to analyze risk and return before making an investment decision. CAIS Compass also includes the option of an AI-driven summary in an accessible format.

The 2025 CAIS and Mercer Survey found that 77% of advisors would use or consider model portfolios to streamline allocations, with nearly half (47%) citing model portfolios as a top resource for portfolio construction. The survey collected responses from 550 financial advisors in September and October 2024.

CAIS Models Marketplace was unveiled on March 24-25 at the CAIS Live | Leaders in Wealth event, an invitation-only gathering with leading independent advisors at The Cloister at Sea Island, GA. It will also be featured in the CAIS Lab at the 2025 CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, October 13-16 in Beverly Hills.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin and London.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Important Information and Disclosure

CAIS Advisors Models are created by CAIS Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. CAIS Advisors Models are, or will be, subject to change, and are themselves, not funds. CAIS Advisors Models and its related content are, or will be, for informational purposes only and not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation from CAIS Advisors, including regarding the use or suitability of any CAIS Advisors Models, any particular security, or any particular strategy. More information about CAIS Advisors, including its investment strategies, fees, and objectives, is fully described in the firm’s Form ADV Part 2, which is available by calling (212) 300-9355, or by visiting the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure here.