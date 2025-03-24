Centuri Announces Nearly Half a Billion Dollars in Multi-Year Customer Awards

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) (“Centuri” or the "Company"), a leading, North American utility infrastructure services company, today announced several significant customer awards to begin 2025. The bookings plus options exceed $490 million and represent both existing customer contract renewals and new customer awards in new geographies, spanning both coasts.

As part of its growth strategy to secure Master Service Agreement (MSA) renewals and win new MSA contracts, Centuri successfully renewed two multi-year contracts with long-tenured utility customers in the Northeast and Midwest. In addition, the Company was awarded two new MSAs in a new utility client geography in the Pacific Northwest. Contracted work includes the maintenance, repair, expansion, and upgrade of electric and gas systems for investor-owned utilities across the U.S.

“These significant customer awards directly reflect the long-term, collaborative nature of our customer relationships that average 24 years, and are a testament to our dedicated teams working on behalf of our clients. These multi-year contracts also leverage the depth and expertise of our diversified, union and non-union workforces across the United States,” said Centuri President and CEO Christian Brown. “We are committed to delivering exceptional service and meeting the evolving needs of our utility and energy customers across North America. Equally, we are focused on growing our existing customer relationships and diversifying our customer base to deliver long-term, profitable growth.”

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

