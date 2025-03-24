Dream First Bank Enters Agreement to Acquire BancCentral

SYRACUSE, Kansas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream First Bank is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire Oklahoma-based BancCentral, which includes the bank’s branches in Alva, Enid, Cherokee and Woodward. For more than 100 years, Dream First has served Southwest Kansas and beyond, taking a people-centered approach to banking that focuses on building communities through empowering businesses and individuals.

“We are excited to bring BancCentral customers our community-focused and personal approach to banking,” said Chris Floyd, president and CEO of Dream First Bank. “We have been firmly established for more than 100 years, and family owned for 40 years, and we are committed to building up the communities in which we operate by providing financial resources to make dreams a reality.”

“This merger is a natural evolution for both of our banks,” said Taylor Horst, CEO of BancCentral. “By joining forces, we can deliver greater value to our customers, invest in our communities, and build a more sustainable future for our employees. The merger is a testament to our shared vision of providing exceptional financial services and building strong relationships. We believe that together, we will be better equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

Dream First offers conventional banking and loan opportunities, as well as non-conventional solutions for which it has become known, ensuring customers of all kinds can fund their dreams. This approach earned Dream First an induction into The Institute for Extraordinary Banking Hall of Fame in 2022, following the bank’s recognition as the 2019 Extraordinary Bank of the Year, the only award recognizing elite, ambitious, result-oriented banks that stand out as the best in their community.

Dream First Bank offers its banking services to customers nationwide, providing options for agriculture, business and families. From businesses looking for operating/working capital loans or treasury management services, to families looking for deposit accounts or mortgage loans, Dream First provides a wide range of individualized services catered to the customer and their specific needs.

Dream First would like to thank Peter Weinstock with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Geoffrey Kay with Fenimore, Kay, Harrison, who served as legal counsel, Dan Jackson and Patrick Brown, financial advisors from The Bank Advisory Group, and Daniel Bass with Performance Trust Capital Partners, financial advisor to BancCentral, for making this acquisition possible.

About Dream First:

Dream First has been serving communities across Southwest Kansas and beyond for more than 100 years, with branches in Syracuse, Johnson, Garden City, Ulysses, Hugoton, Elkhart, Attica and Arlington. The bank’s roots are in agriculture, but Dream First provides a wide array of products and services to fit any dream. Visit dreamfirst.bank for additional information.