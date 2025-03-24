ShoreOne Insurance Managers, Inc. Partners with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company to Expand Offerings for Coastal Homeowners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShoreOne Insurance Managers Inc. (ShoreOne), a premier provider of comprehensive insurance solutions for coastal homeowners, today announced a strategic partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company (Trisura). The collaboration increases ShoreOne’s capacity, backed by Trisura’s robust financial strength, to homeowners in select coastal regions.

The partnership adds a third carrier partner to ShoreOne at a time when the coastal homeowners and flood insurance market continues to experience an increased demand for capacity. With the addition, ShoreOne is poised to further its mission of closing the flood protection gap by providing an all-in-one policy that includes flood.

"ShoreOne is an outstanding company providing an exceptional product that gives the option for coastal homeowners to combine home and full limits flood on every policy. We're grateful for the continued partnership," said Bill Fuge, Partner, Kinghorn Insurance Agency, Inc., Bluffton, SC.

Cameron Rhodes, President and Chief Operating Officer at ShoreOne stated, “We take our role as stewards of insurance and reinsurance capital quite seriously and look forward to continue building on the track record we have established to date. The professional team at Trisura have been an absolute delight to work with and we are grateful to share this coastal homeowners program (including flood) with them.”

Michael Beasley, Chief Executive Officer of US Programs for Trisura, remarked, “We have been very selective in our approach to Homeowners business over the last few years, and we are very excited about our new partnership with ShoreOne. We find them to be a very talented team who understands their business model very well and has a demonstrated track record of success in this space. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the ShoreOne Team.”

This alliance underscores both ShoreOne’s and Trisura’s dedication and expertise in delivering superior insurance products that meet the evolving needs of coastal homeowners. Independent agents will benefit from enhanced underwriting capabilities for their valued clients, with the same great service they have come to expect from ShoreOne.

About ShoreOne Insurance

ShoreOne Insurance Managers, Inc. was founded in 2019 to address the significant coverage gap that flood-exposed coastal homeowners face. Rather than placing the burden on homeowners to piece together coverage for their properties, ShoreOne provides one policy that covers both traditional homeowners’ perils and flood. ShoreOne policies are distributed through independent insurance agents with strong technical expertise and experience in solving coastal insurance problems. ShoreOne is backed by some of the largest reinsurers in the world who have combined assets in excess of $90 billion. Bringing together experienced leadership, proprietary technology, and a family-friendly way of doing business, ShoreOne is taking better care of coastal homeowners.

About Trisura Specialty Insurance Company

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.