Techcyte Unveils Fusion, the First Unified Anatomic and Clinical Digital Pathology Platform

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techcyte, a leader in AI-powered digital pathology, announced the launch of Fusion, the first open, standards-based, SaaS platform designed to unify anatomic and clinical pathology workflows. By bringing together pathology teams, IT systems, and AI into a single, integrated platform, Fusion aims to eliminate workflow silos, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve interoperability, setting a new industry standard for digital pathology.

Developed in collaboration with experienced digital pathologists, Fusion represents the next generation of digital pathology, where stakeholders work together on a unified platform, and AI-powered tools are seamlessly embedded into clinical practice to optimize efficiency, collaboration, and patient outcomes.

A Unified, AI-Powered Pathology Workflow

Pathologists today face the challenge of navigating multiple disconnected systems, fragmented data sources, and manual workflows, all of which slow down efficiency and decision-making. Fusion eliminates these inefficiencies by seamlessly integrating patient data, whole slide imaging, laboratory information systems (LIS), communication tools, and AI-powered diagnostics, enabling pathologists to make faster, more informed diagnoses.

“We have successfully delivered over 5,000,000 clinical AI diagnoses to veterinary, environmental, and clinical pathology,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “By adding anatomic pathology to Fusion, we’re shaping what it means to have a complete, unified digital pathology platform. Fusion's strength lies in uniting pathology practice stakeholders within a singular, AI-driven, workflow-first platform to improve efficiency and positively impact patient care.”

An Open, Standards-Based Platform

Designed as a cloud-native SaaS solution, Fusion is built on industry standards, including DICOM, FHIR, HL7, and DICOMWeb, ensuring seamless integration with the LIS, EHR, slide scanners, and image management systems such as VNAs. Its open architecture enables laboratories to incorporate third-party AI, alongside Techcyte’s proprietary AI, unlocking new diagnostic insights and enhancing workflow efficiency.

“Pathology is going digital, but adoption has been hampered by proprietary systems, limited use of standards, and an insufficient focus on workflow.” said Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Techcyte. “Fusion is fully committed to using standards to ensure customers have long-term, durable, portable data and systems.”

Delivering on the Promise of Digital Pathology

Digital pathology offers the potential to revolutionize diagnostic efficiency and accuracy, but achieving these benefits requires seamless AI integration within clinical workflows. Techcyte's Fusion platform realizes this vision by uniting AI, pathologists, and technology into a streamlined system. Through in-house innovation and partnerships with AI vendors, Fusion empowers labs with tools that have the potential to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and elevate diagnostic confidence. Fusion ensures AI is a core component of the diagnostic process, finally delivering on the long-promised potential of digital pathology.

About Techcyte

Founded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.

Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.

We do this by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.

Visit techcyte.com for more information.

Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.