KKR Enters into MoU with Founding Family of FUJI SOFT; to Acquire 100% of FUJI SOFT

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced today that in connection with the privatization of FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED (TSE stock code 9749; “FUJI SOFT” or the “Company”) by FK Co., Ltd. (“FK”), an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR, a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) was entered into on March 24, 2025 with the founding family of FUJI SOFT to take the Company private.

Under the MoU, the parties agree to:

collaborate in the implementation of a share consolidation that will result in FK and NFC Corporation (“NFC”) becoming the only shareholders of FUJI SOFT (“Squeeze-out”);

vote in favor of various proposals concerning the privatization, including the Squeeze-out, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 25, 2025; and

the transfer of FUJI SOFT shares held by NFC to FUJI SOFT after the completion of the Squeeze-out (“Share Repurchase”).

In addition to the securities that FK acquired through the First and Second Tender Offers for the common shares and share options of FUJI SOFT, the Squeeze-out and Share Repurchase will result in FK acquiring 100% of the shares of FUJI SOFT. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the Squeeze-out is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2025, and the Share Repurchase is currently planned after early June 2025, after the Squeeze-out takes effect.

About KKR

