Curiosity University Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI) has announced that Curiosity University is now available on The Roku Channel, the next significant partner to bring Curiosity U’s stellar lineup of premium lectures, documentaries, and courses to its massive audience.

The Curiosity U Premium Subscription is available as an add-on through The Roku Channel for $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually.

With a roster of luminaries including Pulitzer Prize-winning authors and department chairs at many of the world’s most prestigious universities, Curiosity University offers a rich tapestry of programming that combines academic rigor with compelling storytelling.

The partnership with Roku marks an exciting moment for Curiosity University, tapping into The Roku Channel’s U.S. households with approximately 145 million people, as well as its brilliant user interface and seamless viewer experience.

“Partnering with Roku is a pivotal step in Curiosity’s commitment to making learning a lifelong journey for everyone,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “Roku’s extensive reach and commitment to innovation make it the perfect platform for Curiosity University to amplify its reach and continue to connect with curious minds around the world.”

Curiosity University (formerly One Day University) has long been recognized for giving viewers access to engaging lectures and thought-provoking discussions exploring history, arts, culture, science, well-being, and more from the world’s best professors. Curiosity U has strengthened its offering with a wider range of content including courses, short and long-form videos, podcasts, a popular weekly newsletter, and live events sponsored by major organizations including AARP and Blue Cross Blue Shield. In addition to Roku, Curiosity U’s expanded distribution and partnerships include Amazon Prime Video, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xumo from Xfinity, Cox Communications’ Contour TV, Xumo TV, and Charter Communications’ Spectrum Xumo Streambox. The streaming service was acquired by Curiosity Inc. to complement Curiosity’s offering of premium factual content across all global platforms and territories and to connect directly with new audiences in new formats.

Curiosity University is one of more than 55 Premium Subscriptions available today on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Premium Subscriptions customers enjoy a simple, one-click sign up experience with convenient access to all Premium Subscriptions services within The Roku Channel. Users can sign up for and manage Premium Subscriptions through a single login with a streamlined unified billing process

To sign up for this service, search for Curiosity University on a Roku device. It is also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Roku

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is also available in Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.