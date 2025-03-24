Datavault AI Joins IBM Partner Plus to Transform AI-Driven Data Monetization

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), leading the way in AI data experience, valuation, and monetization, today announced its inclusion in IBM’s prestigious Partner Plus program. As one of IBM’s 500 global partners, Datavault AI will leverage IBM watsonx™ to enhance its AI agents—Data Vault Bank®, DataScore® and DataValue®—driving the next wave of AI-powered financial modeling and tokenization.

This collaboration is bolstered by Datavault AI’s completed integration with CLEAR, its trusted identity and Know Your Customer (KYC) partner. Together, they form a key component of Datavault AI’s patented Data Vault Web 3.0 platform, which continues to evolve with next-generation data indexing, perception and monetization capabilities. Further enhancements are underway through a strategic alliance with NYIAX, which is integrating with Data Vault via the Information Data Exchange®.

“Datavault AI’s inclusion in IBM’s Partner Plus program is a major milestone in our mission to redefine data as a financial asset,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By integrating IBM watsonx’s AI governance and automation tools, we ensure our AI agents provide secure, compliant and scalable monetization solutions for enterprises globally.”

According to McKinsey & Company, generative AI is projected to add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annuallyi across key business applications, making AI-driven automation one of the most significant investment frontiers in enterprise technology.

“At CLEAR, we believe identity is foundational across so many industries,” said Andres Ricaurte, Head of Consumer and Financial Services at CLEAR. “We are partnering with Datavault AI to deliver our secure, KYC compliant solution for its customers.”

Datavault AI has developed a fully integrated AI-powered ecosystem that enables organizations to monetize their data assets through its three flagship AI agents:

Data Vault Bank®: A Web 3.0-powered AI engine that converts enterprise data into structured, tradable assets.

DataScore®: A patented AI-driven scoring and risk analysis tool that assess data quality and ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulatory standards.

DataValue®: A patented AI-driven pricing engine that assigns real-world financial valuations to enterprise data, creating new liquidity and trading opportunities​.

By integrating these AI agents with IBM watsonx, Datavault AI enables enterprises to harness AI-powered data valuation without the risks of regulatory scrutiny or privacy violations. Watsonx’s governance tools mitigate AI bias, prevent model drift and ensure compliance across highly regulated industries, including finance, healthcare, and government.

Additionally, Datavault AI will leverage IBM’s synthetic data generation technology, allowing clients to train AI models without exposing sensitive customer data—a key advantage for industries with strict privacy requirements. Additionally, integration with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, an automation framework for managing AI agents, will streamline enterprise financial modeling, risk assessment, and pricing strategies across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environment.

“As my exciting first 90 days come to a crescendo under the Datavault AI brand name, it’s abundantly clear that enterprises are seeking new revenue streams, and our AI-driven platform is a logical mean to facilitate that. IBM’s AI ecosystem enhances our ability to scale AI monetization across multiple industries while ensuring the highest levels of compliance and security. Through strategic partnerships with IBM, CLEAR, and NYIAX, we are pioneering a new data economy that drives real financial value for our customers,” added Bradley.

Datavault AI’s inclusion in IBM’s Partner Plus program will accelerate adoption of AI-driven data valuation and licensing across industries. With AI-powered data assets projected to become the next trillion-dollar market, this partnership positions Datavault AI as a leader in AI-driven financial modeling​.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.DVLT.ai.

About IBM watsonx

With IBM watsonx™ AI portfolio of products, we are forging new and extending existing technology partnerships with artificial intelligence (AI) technology leaders to boost innovation and unlock value for enterprises around the world.

Together with Datavault AI, we are:

Accelerating AI innovation.

Reducing transformation costs and risk.

Creating new business opportunities.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Datavault AI contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, include, among others, the Company’s expectations with respect to the strategic business and intellectual property agreements (the "Agreements"), including statements regarding the benefits of the Agreements, the implied valuation of the Company, the products offered by the Company and the markets in which it operates, and the Company’s projected future results and market opportunities, as well as information with respect to Datavault AI’s future operating results and business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting Datavault AI’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, Datavault AI’s ability to continue as a going concern, Datavault AI’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, Datavault AI’s ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, Datavault AI's ability to predict its rate of growth, Datavault AI’s ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting Datavault AI’s customers’ end markets, Datavault AI’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition on Datavault AI’s business, including price competition, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, and potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays, (ii) risks related to Datavault AI’s ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits from the Agreements, any risks that may adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations of Datavault AI after the completion of the Agreements, including but not limited to cybersecurity risks, the potential for AI design and usage errors, risks related to regulatory compliance and costs, potential harm caused by data privacy breaches, digital business interruption and geopolitical risks, and (iii) other risks as set forth from time to time in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information unless required to do so by law. The reader is cautioned not to place under reliance on forward looking statements. The Company does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

i https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/beyond-the-hype-capturing-the-potential-of-ai-and-gen-ai-in-tmt