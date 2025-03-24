Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Opens NuScale Power Energy Exploration Center

CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power Corporation (NuScale or the Company) (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced the opening of an Energy Exploration (E2) Center™ at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York. The cutting-edge training center will provide students from RPI’s School of Engineering with the opportunity to gain a deeper, first-hand understanding of advanced nuclear technology and the important role it will play in the global energy transition, as well as the features and functionality unique to NuScale’s particular SMR technology.

NuScale E2 Centers are innovative learning environments that offer a hands-on opportunity to experience simulated, real-world nuclear power plant operation scenarios. Using state-of-the-art computer modeling within a 12-module control room simulator, the E2 Center will allow users at RPI to assume the role of control room operator, providing the chance to apply nuclear science and engineering principles and gain real-life experience. The E2 Center will also facilitate community education on the benefits of nuclear power through demonstrations and tours for local leaders, K-12 students and the broader public.

“We are proud to join with the faculty and students at RPI to open this NuScale E2 Center aimed at showcasing the importance of nuclear energy,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope that this learning facility will foster collaborative problem-solving and creative solutions that inspire future energy pioneers and equip a nuclear-ready workforce.”

“Having a high-quality simulator on campus will provide our students with exciting learning opportunities in the design, operation, and control of modern, small modular reactors,” said Shekhar Garde, Ph.D., dean of the RPI School of Engineering. “This capability adds to the growing strength of RPI’s School of Engineering in augmented, virtual, and digital technologies for education, where students can learn about everything from atoms to galaxies, and work on designing new drugs, airplanes, and, now, nuclear reactors.”

The E2 Center at RPI was co-funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Programs (NEUP).

To date, NuScale has unveiled eight E2 Centers with university partners, including RPI, Oregon State University (Corvallis, Ore.), Texas A&M University (College Station, Tex.), Idaho State University (Pocatello, Idaho), University Politechnica (Bucharest, Romania), Seoul National University (Seoul, South Korea), The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio), and Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (Accra,Ghana). Learn more about NuScale E2 Centers here.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The Company’s groundbreaking SMR technology is powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

