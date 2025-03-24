-

Agilent xCELLigence RTCA Instrumentation Applied in Recent FDA Approval

Innovative technology supports testing of accuracy and reliability in Autolus Therapeutics’ recently approved CAR T therapy AUCATZYL®

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is pleased to announce its role in supporting Autolus Therapeutics’ FDA approval for AUCATZYL®, a recently approved CAR T therapy. Agilent's advanced cell analysis instrumentation, specifically the xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis (RTCA) technology, was applied in developing and validating AUCATZYL. The xCELLigence RTCA technology supported the development and implementation of the potency assay. By providing precise and reliable cell analysis solutions, Agilent assisted Autolus in achieving the high standards required for FDA approval.

Dr. Xiaobo Wang, Vice President and General Manager of the Cell Function and Phenotyping Business at Agilent stated, "Agilent is honored to have contributed to this significant milestone in cancer treatment. The collaboration between Agilent and Autolus highlights the importance of innovative technologies and cooperative efforts in advancing cancer therapies."

David Brochu, Chief Technical Officer at Autolus Therapeutics added, "Agilent's support was invaluable in our journey to FDA approval. Agilent’s state-of-the-art xCELLigence RTCA technology facilitated the accuracy, reliability and precision of our potency analytical procedure."

The xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis (RTCA) technology is a cutting-edge platform that continuously monitors cell behavior in real-time without using labels or dyes. This technology measures electrical impedance to provide dynamic information on cell numbers, viability, and morphology. Unlike traditional endpoint assays, xCELLigence RTCA offers real-time insights, enabling more accurate and timely decision-making in drug development. Its ability to deliver continuous, real-time data sets it apart in the market, providing researchers with a deeper understanding of cellular responses and enhancing the development of effective therapies.

Agilent and Autolus will attend the 2025 Hybrid US Bioassay Conference from March 24-25 in Tucson, Arizona. Mike Merges, Vice President of Analytical Development, QC Control Operations, Automation, and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) at Autolus, along with Jakub Dragun, Quality Control Consultant at Autolus, and Xiaobo Wang, VP/GM of the Cell Function and Phenotyping Business at Agilent, will present a Main Session Podium Talk titled: 'Lessons Learned in CAR T Cell Product Potency Measurement: A Cross-Functional Investigation and the Importance of Partnership.' The talk will be held Monday, March 24, from 1:30-2:00 PM in the Sabino Room at the Marriott Tucson University Park Hotel and is open to all conference attendees.

Agilent is committed to advancing scientific innovation and supporting groundbreaking therapies that enhance health outcomes. To learn more about Agilent’s real-time cell analysis solutions, visit Agilent Cell Analysis.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact
Naomi Goumillout
Agilent Technologies
+1.978.314.1862
naomi.goumillout@agilent.com

Industry:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

NYSE:A
Details
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, USA
CEO: Padraig McDonnell
Employees: 18000
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Naomi Goumillout
Agilent Technologies
+1.978.314.1862
naomi.goumillout@agilent.com

More News From AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

CORRECTING and REPLACING Agilent to Showcase Next-Generation Digital Pathology Solutions at USCAP 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the fifth paragraph. The updated release reads: AGILENT TO SHOWCASE NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SOLUTIONS AT USCAP 2025 Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Conference, which will be held March 22-27, 2025, in Boston. At the conference, Agilent will...

Agilent Research Catalyst Award Presented to Columbia University for Professor Pawel Muranski

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Columbia University has received an Agilent Research Catalyst (ARC) Award on behalf of Dr. Pawel Muranski, an internationally recognized researcher and physician-scientist specializing in bone marrow transplant (BMT) and cancer cellular immunotherapy. Dr. Muranski is the Director of Cellular Immunotherapy Laboratory at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He is also an Assistant Professor of Med...

Agilent PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx Receives EU IVDR Certification as a Companion Diagnostic Test for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and Melanoma Indications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced its PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx kit has received two new companion diagnostic indications approvals under EU IVDR1, expanding the eligibility of treatment to early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and previously untreated advanced melanoma patients. These two new indications bring the total indications launched in Europe for PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx to nine. PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx is approved for exclusiv...
Back to Newsroom