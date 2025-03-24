Agilent xCELLigence RTCA Instrumentation Applied in Recent FDA Approval

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is pleased to announce its role in supporting Autolus Therapeutics’ FDA approval for AUCATZYL®, a recently approved CAR T therapy. Agilent's advanced cell analysis instrumentation, specifically the xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis (RTCA) technology, was applied in developing and validating AUCATZYL. The xCELLigence RTCA technology supported the development and implementation of the potency assay. By providing precise and reliable cell analysis solutions, Agilent assisted Autolus in achieving the high standards required for FDA approval.

Dr. Xiaobo Wang, Vice President and General Manager of the Cell Function and Phenotyping Business at Agilent stated, "Agilent is honored to have contributed to this significant milestone in cancer treatment. The collaboration between Agilent and Autolus highlights the importance of innovative technologies and cooperative efforts in advancing cancer therapies."

David Brochu, Chief Technical Officer at Autolus Therapeutics added, "Agilent's support was invaluable in our journey to FDA approval. Agilent’s state-of-the-art xCELLigence RTCA technology facilitated the accuracy, reliability and precision of our potency analytical procedure."

The xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis (RTCA) technology is a cutting-edge platform that continuously monitors cell behavior in real-time without using labels or dyes. This technology measures electrical impedance to provide dynamic information on cell numbers, viability, and morphology. Unlike traditional endpoint assays, xCELLigence RTCA offers real-time insights, enabling more accurate and timely decision-making in drug development. Its ability to deliver continuous, real-time data sets it apart in the market, providing researchers with a deeper understanding of cellular responses and enhancing the development of effective therapies.

Agilent and Autolus will attend the 2025 Hybrid US Bioassay Conference from March 24-25 in Tucson, Arizona. Mike Merges, Vice President of Analytical Development, QC Control Operations, Automation, and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) at Autolus, along with Jakub Dragun, Quality Control Consultant at Autolus, and Xiaobo Wang, VP/GM of the Cell Function and Phenotyping Business at Agilent, will present a Main Session Podium Talk titled: 'Lessons Learned in CAR T Cell Product Potency Measurement: A Cross-Functional Investigation and the Importance of Partnership.' The talk will be held Monday, March 24, from 1:30-2:00 PM in the Sabino Room at the Marriott Tucson University Park Hotel and is open to all conference attendees.

Agilent is committed to advancing scientific innovation and supporting groundbreaking therapies that enhance health outcomes. To learn more about Agilent’s real-time cell analysis solutions, visit Agilent Cell Analysis.

About Agilent Technologies

