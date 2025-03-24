Krispy Kreme Launches Expansion into Brazil

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme”, “KKI” or the “Company”) today announced its official launch into Brazil, marking a milestone in the brand’s global expansion. The Company will open its first shop through a minority interest joint venture with Ipiranga’s AmPm in the busy Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek neighborhood in São Paulo in late April. Krispy Kreme’s market entry will be carried out through its capital-light franchise strategy in partnership with Ipiranga’s AmPm, the largest chain of convenience stores in Brazil, to bring Krispy Kreme’s beloved doughnuts to Brazilian consumers.

“We are thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme’s iconic, fresh made doughnuts to Brazil as part of our strategy to become a bigger and better Krispy Kreme. Our beloved doughnuts are renowned worldwide, and now Brazilians will be able to enjoy the signature high quality and delicious flavors that Krispy Kreme offers,” said Raphael Duvivier, President, International for Krispy Kreme. “Our partnership with AmPm is a key step in the expansion of our capital-light international franchise model, enabling us to bring fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts to more markets and consumers around the world. By leveraging AmPm’s extensive convenience store chain to solidify our footprint in Brazil, we will scale more efficiently while staying focused on sustainable and profitable growth.”

As previously announced in February 2024, Krispy Kreme is entering Brazil through a minority interest joint venture with AmPm. The partnership will utilize AmPm’s extensive network of approximately 1,500 retail locations across all regions of the country, beginning with the opening of the first shop in São Paulo. This shop is expected to generate approximately 100 direct jobs, with plans to create more positions as the brand expands in the country. Krispy Kreme has more than 30 international franchise partners around the world, enabling the company to scale efficiently and bring its doughnuts to fans worldwide.

Renato Stefanoni, President of AmPm, commented, “AmPm is constantly evolving, bringing in new products and partnerships that not only meet, but exceed consumer expectations. By offering Krispy Kreme products in our stores we’re further expanding our portfolio with a highly differentiated and premium-quality offering.”

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 40 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business with more than 17,500 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities, and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at KrispyKreme.com and follow us on social: X, Instagram and Facebook.

About AmPm

Part of Ipiranga’s mobility ecosystem, AmPm is the largest convenience store chain in Brazil, with approximately 1,500 locations across the country. Known for offering a complete convenience and food service experience, AmPm features over 30 private-label products, bakery solutions, beer caves, and grocery items.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with relation to our business, prospects, future plans and strategies, and growth. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including terms such as “will,” “expect,” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: food safety issues, including risks of food-borne illnesses, tampering, contamination, and cross-contamination; impacts from any past or future material failure, inadequacy, or interruption of our information technology systems, including breaches or failures of such systems or other cybersecurity or data security-related incidents; any harm to our reputation or brand image; changes in consumer preferences or demographic trends; the impact of inflation or changes in foreign exchange rates; our ability to execute on our omni-channel business strategy; regulatory investigations, enforcement actions, or material litigation; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2025 and in other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.