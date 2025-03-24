-

Davidson Bogel Real Estate Facilitates Sale of Premier Industrial Service Facility in Irving, TX

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson Bogel Real Estate (“DB2RE”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of 1600 E. Airport Freeway, a premier low-coverage industrial service facility in Irving, Texas.

The property, which consists of two buildings totaling 20,800 square feet on 4.08 paved acres, was sold by Clay Cooley to Ambient Capital. DB2RE’s David Guinn represented the seller in the transaction. The property was directly acquired by Ambient Capital, which recognized the investment opportunity in this high-demand industrial sector.

Strategically positioned along IH-183, 1600 E. Airport Freeway is fully leased to Avis Car Sales, offering the buyer immediate cash flow from a strong credit tenant. The facility includes 15 grade-level doors and two curb cut entrances, making it an attractive asset with long-term potential for rental rate adjustments.

“This transaction highlights the continued demand for well-located industrial service facilities in the DFW metroplex,” said David Guinn of DB2RE. “We were proud to represent the seller in this transaction and look forward to seeing Ambient Capital capitalize on the investment’s future upside.”

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

