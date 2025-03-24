Algebrik AI and Docusign Announce Strategic Partnership to Power AI-Driven E-Signature Workflows in Loan Origination

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algebrik AI Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City, pioneering the world’s first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination System (LOS), today announced a strategic partnership with Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company. This collaboration marks a major leap forward in streamlining and securing digital lending workflows for financial institutions, particularly credit unions, auto lenders, and community lenders.

With this integration, lenders leveraging Algebrik AI’s platform can now seamlessly embed Docusign’s e-signature and agreement automation capabilities directly within their loan origination workflows. This eliminates the need for manual document handling, helps manage compliance obligations, and accelerates loan processing times.

Efficiency, Compliance & Speed: Key Benefits of the Integration

Embedded E-Signature Workflows – Loan officers and members can now sign and process loan agreements digitally without leaving the Algebrik AI platform, reducing friction and speeding up approvals.

– Loan officers and members can now sign and process loan agreements digitally without leaving the Algebrik AI platform, reducing friction and speeding up approvals. Real-Time Document Status Tracking – Algebrik AI’s system syncs with Docusign’s API to provide real-time updates on document status, ensuring seamless tracking and automated next-step execution.

– Algebrik AI’s system syncs with Docusign’s API to provide real-time updates on document status, ensuring seamless tracking and automated next-step execution. Tamper-Proof & Audit-Ready – Docusign’s legally binding e-signatures are now embedded into Algebrik AI’s compliance-first framework, enabling lenders to maintain auditable digital records without additional integrations.

– Docusign’s legally binding e-signatures are now embedded into Algebrik AI’s compliance-first framework, enabling lenders to maintain auditable digital records without additional integrations. Automated Decision Triggers – Post-signature workflows, such as auto-disbursement triggers and underwriting status updates, are now directly linked to document completion, removing bottlenecks in the lending process.

Driving the Future of AI-Enabled Lending

The integration between Algebrik AI and Docusign is designed to modernize digital lending workflows, increase efficiency, and eliminate manual friction in loan processing. This partnership underscores Algebrik AI’s commitment to redefining digital loan origination by merging AI-powered automation with best-in-class agreement technologies.

"Loan agreements should be a catalyst for faster lending, not a roadblock. Our partnership with Docusign ensures that credit unions and community lenders can execute secure and paperless agreements in moments—eliminating delays, reducing operational burden, and creating a frictionless borrowing experience for their members," said Pankaj Jain, Founder and CEO at Algebrik AI. "This collaboration allows credit unions to focus on growing their lending business while we handle the complexities of digital transformation."

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the world’s first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination System (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn’t seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time that someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory. Algebrik AI’s mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today’s digital era. By transforming loan originations end-to-end, Algebrik AI takes on the heavy lifting, allowing credit unions to focus on helping the members & communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai.