NTT DATA Enhances Global Cybersecurity Strategy with Rubrik Partnership for Comprehensive Ransomware Protection

TOKYO & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As ransomware attacks continue to impact organizations across all industries, there is a clear need for cyber resilience to ensure critical data and systems are protected and can be recovered quickly, while keeping businesses running. Today, NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a cybersecurity company, announce a global partnership for cyber resilience. As part of its expanded global strategic partnership, NTT DATA will offer advisory and consulting services, implementation and integration support, and managed services, powered by Rubrik, to prepare cybersecurity responses before, during, and after a cyber incident or ransomware attack. These offerings are designed to help customers around the world address evolving requirements for cyber resilience across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud environments.

To help customers address the dynamic threat of ransomware, the expanded NTT DATA and Rubrik partnership now includes Ransomware Protection Services. Based on zero trust guidelines, NTT DATA’s cyber recovery powered by Rubrik delivers robust ransomware remediation and helps organizations achieve business resilience against ransomware attacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. This solution is now available globally.

"At NTT DATA, we recognize the critical importance of cyber resiliency in today's digital landscape. Our expanded partnership with Rubrik will significantly enhance our ability to provide robust security solutions to our clients worldwide. As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is imperative that we stay ahead by leveraging advanced technologies and strategic collaborations," said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation, NTT DATA. "This partnership will enable us to deliver comprehensive cyber resiliency services, ensuring that our clients' data remains secure and their operations resilient against any form of cyberattack."

“As a trusted and longstanding strategic partner, Rubrik is proud to expand our collaboration with NTT DATA for cyber resilience. Together, we will empower hundreds of organizations with differentiated offerings that ensure rapid recovery from ransomware attacks and other cyber threats, no matter where their data lives,” said Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channel and Alliances at Rubrik.

About the NTT DATA Global Cyber Security Strategy

In December 2023, NTT DATA launched the Global Cyber Security Strategy, an advanced service designed to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions on a global scale. This strategy includes services such as cybersecurity strategy formulation and consulting, integration, UnifiedMDR, and incident response. The service encompasses 15 globally unified technical areas to address the diverse cyber risks faced by customers.

NTT DATA is committed to staying ahead of cyber threats by adopting cutting-edge technologies and enhancing global collaboration with partners. This ensures that multinational companies receive consistent cybersecurity support, regardless of regional differences in business environments, resources, languages, cultures, and regulations.

Future

NTT DATA will continue to leverage Rubrik to enhance the provision of ransomware countermeasure services, supporting more companies in maintaining their business operations with confidence.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.