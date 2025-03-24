Storage Post Self Storage Extends Relationship with New York Yankees as Official Self-Storage Partner

BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storage Post Self Storage has renewed its partnership and will continue to be the official self-storage partner of the New York Yankees. Storage Post owns and operates 29 self-storage facilities in New York and New Jersey, including five properties in the Bronx, home of the New York Yankees.

Storage Post will continue its presence in Yankee Stadium, with branding displayed on concourse televisions, LED animations in the Great Hall and on in-field LED displays. Additionally, Storage Post will have virtual signage on the back of the pitcher's mound during select YES Network broadcasts and advertisements on WFAN Radio during Yankees games. It will also offer select game tickets to new customers through its website, promoting its role as an "Official Self Storage Partner."

"We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the New York Yankees and look forward to another exciting and successful season," said Billy Palmer, Storage Post's EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. “It’s an honor to be able to connect with the passionate Yankees fan base while reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier self-storage solutions to the New York City metro area.”

Storage Post's acquisitions team expects to continue to expand its portfolio this year by adding several premium self-storage facilities through a combination of property acquisitions, new developments and strategic management contracts.

About Storage Post Self-Storage

Storage Post Self Storage is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast, throughout the South and in the Midwest. The company is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.