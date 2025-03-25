Faraday Technology Selects Silvaco FlexCAN IP for Advanced Automotive ASIC Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and automation, today announced that Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) a leading provider of ASIC design services, has selected Silvaco’s FlexCAN IP to establish a robust networking backbone for its latest automotive ASIC design.

Silvaco’s FlexCAN controller is compliant with ISO 11898-1 and supports the CAN Flexible Data Rate (CAN-FD), which defines the parameters for digital information exchange between modules utilizing the CAN data link layer. The Controller Area Network (CAN) is a serial communication protocol that facilitates distributed real-time control and multiplexing within road vehicles. This protocol ensures connectivity across various subsystems, including body electronics, battery management, chassis, and powertrain modules.

"We are dedicated in automotive ASIC solutions to address the increasing market needs, focusing on delivering high-performance, and reliable networking capabilities for next-generation vehicles. Silvaco’s industry-proven FlexCAN IP efficiently supports our pursuit of innovation and excellence," said C.H. Chien, Vice President of R&D at Faraday.

The FlexCAN controller serves as a critical component of the automotive networking architecture, delivering a reliable, high-speed multi-drop networking solution that is ideally suited for the rapidly expanding intelligent endpoints throughout the vehicle.

"The exponential increase in edge processing, distributed sensing, and overall electronic content within modern vehicles is undeniable," said Ben Louie, VP & General Manager of the IP Business Unit at Silvaco. "FlexCAN serves as an essential backbone for automotive networking, and we’re pleased to be providing Faraday Technology with the advanced capabilities required for its automotive networking architectures."

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high-performance computing, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.