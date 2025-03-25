Karrier One and textPlus Partner to Launch Web3-Enabled eSIM Products

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One, a next-generation mobile network operator pioneering Web3-enabled telecommunications, is excited to announce its partnership with textPlus, a leading provider of app-based mobile communications. This collaboration will enable textPlus to launch its eSIM product on the Karrier One network, leveraging its Web3 phone numbers and an advanced suite of decentralized security solutions.

"This is the future of telecommunications." — Samer Bishay, CEO & Co-Founder, Karrier One "We're setting a new standard in digital identity and mobile connectivity." — Scott Lahman, CEO & Founder, textPlus

This partnership enables textPlus to convert traditional phone numbers into digital assets secured on the Sui Blockchain, improving security, interoperability, and fraud prevention through Karrier One’s KNS technology.

“At Karrier One, we are redefining what a phone number can be. Our collaboration with textPlus is a major step in making mobile connectivity more secure, flexible, and interoperable across both traditional and Web3 ecosystems. This is the future of telecommunications, and we are thrilled to welcome textPlus as a key partner in this journey.”

– Samer Bishay, CEO and Co-Founder of Karrier One

textPlus is a leading app-based mobile communications provider dedicated to delivering flexible, affordable, and innovative connectivity solutions. Combining advanced VoIP and messaging technology with an accessible, user-centric design, textPlus empowers millions of users with communication beyond traditional carrier boundaries. Through its partnership with Karrier One, textPlus is further enhancing user security, privacy, and digital identity protection, while pioneering a more innovative communications ecosystem.

“textPlus has always been about focused on empowering our millions of customers with greater choice, flexibility, and affordability in mobile communications. By integrating Karrier One’s Web3-powered security and multi-dimensional phone numbers, we are setting a new standard in digital identity and mobile connectivity while expanding options beyond traditional carrier limitations.”

– Scott Lahman, CEO and Founder of textPlus

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the convergence of telecom, blockchain, and fintech, providing users with a more secure, decentralized, and flexible way to manage their digital identity and communications.