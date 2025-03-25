-

Karrier One and textPlus Partner to Launch Web3-Enabled eSIM Products

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One, a next-generation mobile network operator pioneering Web3-enabled telecommunications, is excited to announce its partnership with textPlus, a leading provider of app-based mobile communications. This collaboration will enable textPlus to launch its eSIM product on the Karrier One network, leveraging its Web3 phone numbers and an advanced suite of decentralized security solutions.

"This is the future of telecommunications." — Samer Bishay, CEO & Co-Founder, Karrier One "We’re setting a new standard in digital identity and mobile connectivity." — Scott Lahman, CEO & Founder, textPlus

Share

This partnership enables textPlus to convert traditional phone numbers into digital assets secured on the Sui Blockchain, improving security, interoperability, and fraud prevention through Karrier One’s KNS technology.

“At Karrier One, we are redefining what a phone number can be. Our collaboration with textPlus is a major step in making mobile connectivity more secure, flexible, and interoperable across both traditional and Web3 ecosystems. This is the future of telecommunications, and we are thrilled to welcome textPlus as a key partner in this journey.”

Samer Bishay, CEO and Co-Founder of Karrier One

textPlus is a leading app-based mobile communications provider dedicated to delivering flexible, affordable, and innovative connectivity solutions. Combining advanced VoIP and messaging technology with an accessible, user-centric design, textPlus empowers millions of users with communication beyond traditional carrier boundaries. Through its partnership with Karrier One, textPlus is further enhancing user security, privacy, and digital identity protection, while pioneering a more innovative communications ecosystem.

“textPlus has always been about focused on empowering our millions of customers with greater choice, flexibility, and affordability in mobile communications. By integrating Karrier One’s Web3-powered security and multi-dimensional phone numbers, we are setting a new standard in digital identity and mobile connectivity while expanding options beyond traditional carrier limitations.”

Scott Lahman, CEO and Founder of textPlus

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the convergence of telecom, blockchain, and fintech, providing users with a more secure, decentralized, and flexible way to manage their digital identity and communications.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.karrier.one, email us at pr@karrier.one or call +1 416 900 0010

Industry:

Karrier One

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#BlockchainSecurity
#DigitalIdentity
#FutureOfConnectivity
#Web3Telecom
#eSIMInnovation

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.karrier.one, email us at pr@karrier.one or call +1 416 900 0010

Social Media Profiles
Karrier_one
Karrier_one
More News From Karrier One

Karrier One Accelerates Global Connectivity with SCION Integration, Sui Validator Node, and Walrus Decentralized Storage Protocol

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One, a global leader in telecommunications and networking solutions, is advancing worldwide connectivity through three strategic initiatives: the integration of SCION services across its network, the establishment of a validator node on Sui, and the adoption of the Walrus decentralized storage protocol. Operating networks in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Africa, with plans to expand to Asia, Karrier One continues to drive global innovation. SCION Integration for...

Karrier One Unveils Revolutionary Karrier Number System (KNS) on Sui Network

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One is proud to announce the launch of the Karrier Number System (KNS) on the Sui network. As the first of its kind, KNS is set to redefine the standards by helping bridge Web2 and Web3 communities. KNS integrates account verification, SIM swap protection, and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes into a single seamless platform. KNS leverages cutting-edge technology to offer unparalleled security and convenience for users. With KNS, users can easily crea...

Karrier One Launches User-owned Global Decentralized Wireless Network Leveraging Blockchain Technology with Affordable, Reliable Mobile and Internet Connections

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One Inc., a DeWI 5G blockchain network, announced today the closing of its first round of financing and successful satellite connection to 10 terrestrial 4G nodes and future-proofed for 5G in rural Canada that enable iPhones to communicate entirely off the grid of incumbent telecom infrastructure. “This is disruptive technology at its finest and sure to shake up the Canadian and Global telecom market. We will soon offer wireless connections to millions worldwid...
Back to Newsroom