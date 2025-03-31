Yen Press Titles Now Available on MangaPlaza

NEW YORK & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yen Press and NTT Solmare Corp. have announced that Yen Press’s Manga titles are now available on MangaPlaza, one of the U.S.’s largest digital manga content libraries. To celebrate this momentous occasion, MangaPlaza is launching a point reward promotion for all Yen Press’s titles including manga, v-scroll comics and light novels.

Earn Points for All Yen Press Titles – For a limited time, users can earn 50% in point rewards for all individual purchases.

Campaign Period: March 30th, 7:00 am - April 13th, 6:59 am (PST)

Point Reward Details: 50% point reward for all users *Up to 3,000 points

Promotion Page on MangaPlaza

https://mangaplaza.com/special/20250330-yenpress50/

Yen Press Titles on MangaPlaza

Below are just a few Yen Press and Ize Press titles that are now available on MangaPlaza. More will be added in the future!

BRIDE OF THE BARRIER MASTER https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009988/

HONEY LEMON SODA https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009974/

HORIMIYA https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009975/

[OSHI NO KO] https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009946/

SOLO LEVELING https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009984/

About Yen Press

Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press has quickly risen to become one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in the North American marketplace and driving force in the introduction of light novels and Japanese literature to new readers through its Yen On and Yen Audio imprints. For more information, visit www.yenpress.com.

About MangaPlaza

"MangaPlaza" has partnered with more than 120 publishers to present one of the nation's largest providers of digital manga. The website boasts a library of over 130,000 manga chapters, many of which are exclusive to MangaPlaza. MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership for $6.99/month (with a one-week free trial) that grants users unlimited access to over 25,000 chapters and even greater bonuses on point purchases.

About NTT Solmare Corp.

NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. “Comic C’moA,” their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan’s largest digital libraries with over 1,520,000 books, and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 20 years with over 40 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, “Obey Me!,” a dating simulation game with 8 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.

Links (Yen Press)

Links (MangaPlaza / NTT Solmare)