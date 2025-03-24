TrueProfile.io Partners with SB Finance to Provide Affordable Personal Loans for Filipinos Locally and Abroad

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueProfile.io, a leading career empowerment platform for global professionals, has partnered with SB Finance, an affiliate of Security Bank, to offer affordable personal loans tailored for Filipinos—both at home and overseas.

This collaboration aims to support skilled Filipino professionals, including healthcare workers, teachers, seafarers, engineers, and tradespeople, by providing financial assistance for career advancement, family care, migration, and other personal needs. The partnership particularly aids Overseas Filipino Workers who often face challenges in securing competitive loan options due to their residency abroad.

Benefits include:

Low-Interest Personal Loans – Starting at just 1.89%, making financing more affordable.

Starting at just 1.89%, making financing more affordable. Career-Focused Financing – Loans designed for certifications, education, training, and migration expenses.

Loans designed for certifications, education, training, and migration expenses. Fully Digital Application Process – Apply anytime, anywhere with a seamless online experience.

Apply anytime, anywhere with a seamless online experience. Fast Approvals & Flexible Repayments – Quick loan decisions with manageable installment terms.

Quick loan decisions with manageable installment terms. Dedicated OFW Support – Assistance tailored to the unique financial needs of overseas Filipinos.

"At TrueProfile.io, we are empowering professionals by removing financial barriers that impede career growth and migration," said Mayank Mohan, Head of Business at TrueProfile.io. "By partnering with SB Finance, we are ensuring that Filipinos, whether at home or abroad, have access to affordable financial solutions that help them invest in their futures and support their families."

This initiative aligns with TrueProfile.io’s mission to enhance global workforce mobility by providing verified credentials and career opportunities. Now, with SB Finance’s support, Filipinos can take the next step in their careers with confidence.

To learn more and apply for a loan, click here.

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io, powered by the DataFlow Group, is a technology-driven career marketplace tailored for healthcare professionals worldwide. It offers a comprehensive platform to support and advance international healthcare careers, including licensing support, upskilling, and extensive career resources—all in one place.

About SB Finance

SB Finance, a subsidiary of Security Bank, is a trusted financial institution in the Philippines that provides innovative and customer-centric loan products to empower Filipinos in achieving their financial goals.

SB Finance, Inc. is a Security Bank and Krungsri partnership regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and supervised by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Classified as a non-bank financial institution (NBFI), it aims to enrich lives as it envisions to be the Philippines’ preferred financial service provider.

Source: AETOSWire