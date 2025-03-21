Great American Insurance Group and TRNSACT Join Forces to Unveil Embedded Insurance for Faster Dealer Transactions

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Specialty Equipment Division is pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration with TRNSACT, the leading sales finance platform for commercial truck and equipment dealers, manufacturers and lenders. Great American Specialty Equipment Division’s physical damage insurance program will now be available on the TRNSACT platform, allowing customers to quickly receive insurance quotes during the equipment sales process. This integration is designed to provide faster and more convenient insurance options, streamlining processes for dealerships and enhancing the experience for customers and sales representatives.

By combining Great American’s expertise with TRNSACT’s innovative technology, this initiative empowers dealers with efficient solutions that help their customers expedite financing by meeting their insurance requirements and protecting their equipment. Share

“Now, by embedding Great American’s technology into our software, we can provide insurance quotes in real time, further delivering efficiency to the dealer experience,” said Beckham Thomas, CEO and co-founder of TRNSACT. “Our solution enhances the dealership experience by streamlining the sales process, enabling dealer management to implement best practices that could boost profitability and reduce workloads for dealership staff."

Bryan Inman, Senior Business Development Specialist, Great American Specialty Equipment, added, “Insurance plays a critical role in equipment transactions. Collaborating with TRNSACT ensures dealers can focus on closing deals while providing their customers with quick and easy access to coverage from an AM Best “A+” (Superior) rated carrier.”

Key benefits of the collaboration:

Seamless integration: Real-time insurance quoting embedded directly into the TRNSACT platform.

Real-time insurance quoting embedded directly into the TRNSACT platform. Enhanced transparency : Dealers and customers gain instant visibility into coverage options and costs.

: Dealers and customers gain instant visibility into coverage options and costs. Trusted protection: Access to coverage from an AM Best “A+” (Superior) rated carrier, specifically tailored to the equipment industry.

Revolutionizing the equipment industry together:

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in transforming the equipment sales and financing landscape. By streamlining insurance and financing processes, Great American Insurance Group and TRNSACT are helping equipment dealers drive efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and increase profitability.

For more information on Great American Specialty Equipment’s range of coverages, visit our website.

About Great American’s Specialty Equipment Division

Great American’s Specialty Equipment Division is committed to providing innovative insurance solutions, leveraging its extensive experience in the leasing space to offer products that meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Specialty Equipment continues to be a trusted insurance provider in the industry. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company and Great American Spirit Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC. Coverage is subject to meeting underwriting criteria and may not be available in all states.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About TRNSACT

TRNSACT is the leading equipment sales finance platform for commercial truck and equipment dealers, revolutionizing how dealerships manage credit, financing, and insurance workflows. Leveraging advanced technology and a dealer-first approach, TRNSACT accelerates sales operations, enhances customer satisfaction, and boosts profitability, all while ensuring compliance and peace of mind. Learn more at trnsact.com.