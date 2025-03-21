American Express Global Business Travel Announces Amended Merger Agreement for CWT Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), a leading B2B software and services company for travel, expense, and meetings & events, announced today that it has agreed with CWT to amend the existing terms of their merger agreement that was entered into on March 24, 2024 (as amended on January 17, 2025, March 17, 2025 and March 20, 2025, the “Merger Agreement”).

The amendment provides for, among other things:

A revised CWT transaction value of approximately $540 million (from $570 million originally agreed), on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to certain assumptions and purchase price adjustments. Based on this revised valuation, Amex GBT expects the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA multiple to remain in line with the 7.6x pre-synergy multiple and 2.5x post-synergy multiple of Adjusted EBITDA previously announced in March 2024.





A revised fixed stock price of $7.50 per share (from $6.00 per share initially agreed) for the shares of Amex GBT to be received as part of the consideration under the Merger Agreement. At the closing of the transaction, Amex GBT now expects to issue approximately 50 million shares of its Class A common stock (down from approximately 72 million shares) and to use cash on hand to fund the remaining transaction consideration (which remains unchanged at $70 million) and the retirement of CWT debt.





An extension of the Drop Dead Date (as defined in the Merger Agreement) to December 31, 2025, to provide the parties with additional time to defend the lawsuit filed in January 2025 by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking a permanent injunction to prevent the proposed transaction.

Eric J. Bock, Amex GBT’s Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of M&A, stated: “We are pleased to have reached an amended agreement with CWT and look forward to completing the transaction that will provide even more value and choice to customers and suppliers and more opportunities for CWT employees. We remain confident in the merits of our position in the lawsuit initiated by the DOJ and remain prepared to prove this in court, if required. The reduction in the shares to be issued in this transaction reflects our continued belief in the value of our equity. With our strong and flexible balance sheet, coupled with our $300 million share buyback program, we continue to create value for our shareholders.”

Closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

